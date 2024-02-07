Zendaya revives fashion's most flattering trend in daring cropped outfit

We can always rely on Zendaya to have a red carpet dressing moment that completely stops us in our tracks.

The actress and sartorial powerhouse stepped out in Mexico City for a fan event for Dune: Part Two, and her chocolate brown ensemble was a masterclass in experimental dressing.

Wearing unusual outfits is kind of her thing. From calf-high £16 fishnets to her backless menswear-inspired Louis Vuitton look, the 27-year-old's style agenda is consistently eccentric and fashion-forward (shoutout to her stylist Law Roach).

© ALFREDO ESTRELLA Zendaya wore custom Bottega Veneta to an event for Dune: Part Two

This time she stunned in a custom two-piece from Bottega Venetta that revived one of 2022's favourite fashion aesthetics: the upper midriff trend. The outfit featured a daring cropped top that resembled a turtleneck jumper with only the neck and arms intact, and a matching maxi skirt with a thigh-high split and a deconstructed waistline.

The padded shoulders of her outfit added a formal feel, and enhanced the form-fitting, flattering silhouette created by her skirt, which rose high above the waistline to reveal the upper midriff only.

As Zendaya's outfit perfectly demonstrates, the trend involves covering the lower abdomen and showing off the smallest part of the torso just under the bust. It's a much more forgiving stomach-baring trend than the Y2K low-rise waistline and crop top look (we're looking at you, EmRata and Nicola Peltz).

© Angel Delgado Florence Pugh and Zendaya both wore flattering 'fits for the event in Mexico City

In 2022, the ultra-flattering trend dominated A-list fashion agendas, particularly on the red carpet.

© Variety Zendaya nailed the trend at the 2022 Oscars

Zendaya herself championed the trend on many occasions, notably her stunning silver maxi skirt and cropped satin shirt look at the Oscars, custom designed by Valentino.

© Angel Delgado Timothée Chalamet donned an understated Prada suit for the Dune: Part Two event

Florence Pugh was also bang on trend at the Dune event, wearing a ruched white maxi dress from Standing Ground SS24, whilst Timothée Chalamet donned a grey suit from Prada.