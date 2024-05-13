Anne Hathaway is unrecognisable in major bleach blonde hair throwback

Hollywood icon Anne Hathaway is recognised for many things including: her impeccable acting (special shoutout to The Devil Wears Prada), her playful and cool style agenda, and her signature glossy brunette locks.

Unlike some A-listers, the 41-year-old, who is currently making headlines for her incredible new film The Idea of You starring Nicholas Galitzine, isn't experimental with her tresses.

Long and loosely styled is her go-to, sometimes with choppy bangs added into the mix or balayage with a lighter brown to add soft, natural-looking highlights.

This is why we were caught completely off guard when she shared an Instagram image with her 33.7m followers, sporting bright, bleach blonde hair, in a tribute to fashion designer and founder of his eponymous brand, Valentino Garavani.

© Instagram / @annehathaway Anne shared the throwback image on Instagram to celebrate Valentino Garavani's 92nd birthday

She captioned the image carousel: "[rose emoji] To my beloved @realmrvalentino : Happy Birthday to the eternal Emperor who I am also lucky to call one of my dearest friends [rose emoji]"

The image was taken at the 2013 Met Gala, where Anne debuted her bright blonde pixie cut, making it a standout moment of the evening. Accompanied by Valentino she of course wore of of his designs to the ball, themed 'PUNK: Chaos To Couture', which featured sheer panelling and statement textured cuffs.

© Getty The look was from the 2013 Met Gala with the theme 'Punk: Chaos to Couture'

Anne has a longstanding relationship with Valentino and his fashion house, often wearing his designs for major events. Notably, the spaghetti-inspired gown from the SS93 collection that she wore to the 2023 Fashion Awards, her own wedding dress from her marriage to Adam Shulman in 2021 and, lest we forget, the iconic hot pink glitzy mini dress she wore in 2022 to the brand's SS23 couture show, which catapulted her to 2020s It-girl status.

At the time of her wedding, Valentino said “She’s a very good friend of mine, she’s like my daughter," according to British Vogue.

A reminder of Anne's relationship with Valentino plus her unexpected bleach blonde hair is the content we needed to see this Monday morning.