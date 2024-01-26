Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to why her clothes fit perfectly every time

If there’s one thing we know about Victoria Beckham, it’s that each and every one of her chic, nonchalant outfits fit her like a glove.

For the last week while we’ve put her exceptionally well-fitted wardrobe down to the fact that her stunning figure which would make any garment look good, but thanks to her recent Instagram story we can confirm that the secret behind her meticulously fitted wardrobe is that of her much-loved tailor.

© Instagram /@victoriabeckham oh to have an inhouse seamstress

In her two Instagram stories, the mother of four and wife to David, shared a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes tailoring process. Donning one of her own designs from her self-titled label, the founder of Victoria Beckham shared a sneak peek of a luscious long, black gown, her tailor, with a pocket full of measure tapes intricately attending to the neckline.

The slim-fitting, long-sleeved, waist-ruched gown effortlessly hugged the former Spice Girl in all the right places, proving that even when you’re an off-the-rack sample size, a little tailoring is essential to nail the perfect fit.

"A simple but well-tailored dress made of the right material will change your view of your body." - Victoria Beckham

Victoria is known to love a perfectly tailored suit, in fact, she also posted a video shortly after her dress story of her donning an all-black suit, captioning the video “so just going out tonight and loving this suit.”

© Gareth Cattermole All eyes were on VB at the 'Beckham' premiere last October

The fashion and beauty maven also posted to her X account earlier this month, showing off the white suit she wore to her husband Davids's Netflix premiere. VB expressed her love for the suit saying “The perfect tailoring for any occasion!! I created this look for #DavidBeckham's Netflix documentary premiere and it’s so flattering! I absolutely love the strong shoulder and lapel on this suit and how it pairs with the fitted trousers.”

If you’re looking to have your wardrobe fit you like a glove, take a leaf out of Victoria’s book and find yourself a trusted tailor to transform your existing closet.