Madonna's glamorous mermaidcore hair is all we want this autumn

The social media content from Madonna this week has been undeniably alluring.

For those of us not fortunate enough to get hold of tickets to her Celebration world tour (yes, we cried too), the 65-year-old global icon is taking us along with her through our screens, constantly sharing footage from what looks to be a concert filled to the brim with epic fashion and legendary music.

MORE: Madonna enjoys stylish night out with Stella McCartney ahead of Celebration Tour

READ: 10 fashion trends that are set to be everywhere in 2024

In her latest TikTok, Madge was spreading all the positive vibes the world needs right now. She shared a video of herself dancing in her glam room to her 1998 hit Nothing Really Matters, and making a love heart shape with her hands towards the camera.

Oozing mystique as always, she had a full face glam complete with glittery eyeshadow and a sultry winger liner look, with her bright blonde tresses styled and kept out of her face by diamante hair clips.

Her hairstyle of choice was summer-clad mermaid waves. This ultra-feminine look is “achieved by creating waves that start at the root of your hair and cascade right down to the mid-lengths and ends,” according to Vixen and Blush.

Though this hairstyle is a classic, the ‘mermaidcore’ movement was one of summer 2023’s major trends.

MORE: Madonna wore hundreds of crystals to mark her 65th birthday

READ: Madonna wore Dua Lipa's entire Versace collection to watch Beyoncé

What is mermaidcore?

A combination of Halle Bailey’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, plus the resurgence in Y2K dressing was the catalyst for this iridescent trend this year. The aesthetic is what every millennial in 2003 dreamed of - from pearl hair accessories to metallic shoes, sheer glittery dresses to icy blue eyeshadow. Though you may take the trend literally if you wish by wearing shells and starfish (like Halle Bailey did plenty of times during The Little Mermaid’s press tour), this isn’t a necessity. Clothing in creams, blues and pastels, glistening netted, sheer or metallic materials, adorned with beads, pearls and sequins are also acceptable. Style icon Alexa Chung schooled us in making mermaidcore garden party-appropriate in a Loewe dress.

Though Madonna's wavy hair is supposedly reminiscent of the sea, the free-spirited style suits her eccentric personality to a T.

Whilst Anne Hathaway is refusing to let go of Barbiecore for this season, Madonna is bringing the mermaidcore vibes into autumn and we can’t get enough.