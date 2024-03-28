Sofia Richie stuns as 1960s bombshell for Sol de Janeiro suncare campaign

Sol de Janeiro - the brand behind the cult-adored, TikTok-approved Brazilian Bum Bum Cream - has launched into the suncare sector, and Sofia Richie is the face of the 'Rio Radiance' SPF 50 collection.

Though we're only a quarter of the way through 2024, we think this might just be the most iconic marketing campaign of the entire year.

We see Sofia, who is saluted for her minimalist, quiet luxury style agenda, in a completely different light as she stars in a vivacious, 1960s pulp movie-inspired clip alongside other 'actors' including The Sun (as in the hot star in our solar system) and Rio Radiance SPF 50.

The video shows Sofia lying on the beach in an off-white chainmail dress that gave 1920s-flapper-meets-60s-mini, and when she tries to touch the sun with her finger and gets burnt (shocking, right?) Sol de Janeiros' product collection then swoops in and saves the day.

Though the video was a piece of top-quality entertainment for both Sofia fans and fashion and beauty fans alike, a statement from the brand explained the aim of the multimedia campaign and products is to “address diverse sun protection needs”. The three-piece collection comprises a Body Lotion, Body Spray and Body Oil.

@sofiarichiegrainge BTS with @Sol de Janeiro 🎬 So excited to be partnering with them just in time for Summer and the launch of their Rio Radiance SPF 50 Collection ☀️ ♬ Dance You Outta My Head - Cat Janice

On working with the brand, Sofia said: "I'm thrilled to partner with Sol de Janeiro for their 'Sunscreen Worthy of Your Skin' campaign."

"Working with the brand feels natural to me as Sol de Janeiro's mission of self-celebration aligns with what I share with my community. I love how the campaign and the Rio Radiance SPF 50 collection promote both skin protection and beauty. "I adore every product! They feel and look amazing on my skin, and the scent instantly transports me to the beach!"

Anything Sofia uses, promotes or vouches for, flies off the shelf in both the fashion and beauty departments, so we're predicting this will be a big seller this summer...