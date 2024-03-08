David Beckham is officially upping his skincare game - here's how

Who wouldn't appreciate a man who’s comfortable and confident in taking care of himself?

Surely, having a well-groomed partner is preferable to one who is dishevelled and unkempt. And, on International Women's Day, it's important to encourage men to express themselves in whatever way they choose.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham David sported under-eye patches on Victoria's Instagram Stories

This brings us nicely onto the subject of David Beckham, who, in one of Victoria Beckham’s Instagram Stories today, was pictured wearing a pair of black under-eye patches, all while casually sipping from a Stanley Black Quencher.

Leading us to the question, is David Beckham the next skinfluencer? We think so, here's why…

Blend it Like Beckham: His Makeup Tutorial

Cast your mind back to May 2023 when David filmed himself applying makeup from Victoria Beckham Beauty. Posted on his own TikTok page the caption read, “Mr Beckham's very own #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty tutorial.” This hilarious clip followed a series of Victoria's more serious contour tutorials.

Harper Seven Gives Daddy a Makeover

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Harper does her dad David Beckham's makeup

Last July, David posted a picture of daughter, Harper, who was 12 at the time, applying makeup to his face. His Instagram post was captioned: "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was) my little makeup artist."

And it's Not Just His Skin He Looks After…

David is somewhat of a hair God. And over the decades his ‘dos’ have made headlines. Some noteworthy ones include, a blonde highlighted undercut with shaggy top, circa 1990 and a low-maintenance buzz cut back in 2000.

© Getty David previously had long blonde hair

Not to be forgotten is the memorable mullet in 2005, followed by a return to the buzz cut in 2008, this time paired with a moustache. In 2009, he experimented with a mullet-buzz combo, then sported a centre-parting flick in 2010.

© Getty David Beckham showed off his buzz cut during the 2008 Teen Choice Awards

A rockabilly fade made an appearance in 2014, followed by a top-knot or messy bun in 2018. However, one hairstyle that Beckham reportedly regrets is the cornrows, due to concerns of cultural appropriation.

Present Day David

Back to the present day and David has settled with a less self-conscious short back and sides - with some choppy interest on top. This, of course, leaves him plenty of time to concentrate on his skincare routine. Something we really do hope he continues to embrace.