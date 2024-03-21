Did Hailey Bieber just tease Rhode makeup?

Hailey Bieber has given us glazed donut nails, strawberry girl skin and coastal cowgirl fashion. Her Rhode beauty empire also brought us the most sought after phone case we've ever come across.

But, what she just teased on her socials might just be the biggest launch from the 27-year-old, yet and left us pondering... is Hailey Bieber launching Rhode makeup?

© @haileybieber Could this mean a Rhode makeup line?

Posting to TikTok and Instagram, the beauty mogul applied a gorgeous natural, glowy makeup look and included two of her Rhode skincare products as well as a cream bronzer, concealer, faux freckle pen and brow gel.

What fans noticed was the cream blush she used. In a stick with suspiciously Rhode-esque packaging, could this mark the beginnings of a makeup line from Mrs Justin Bieber? And if so, what will be launched? Where can we buy it? And, when can we get our hands on it, Hails?

Hailey uploaded several images of herself holding the blush and it looks like a very creamy, rose-hued pigment in a twist up stick. Tapping the blush onto her cheeks, it looks very fitting with Rhode's less-is-more approach to beauty.

There's not been an official announcement from Rhode or Hailey but judging from the comments underneath her posts, fans are convinced this is what's around the corner. "We're getting a Rhode blush!!!" Said one follower.

© Getty We're predicting another viral moment from Hailey

Following in the footsteps of other celeb-founded brands like Ariana Grande's R.E.M Beauty and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, let's face it, it was only a matter of time before the tastemaker set her sights on a makeup line to make us look at our bank accounts and cry.

What can we expect from the makeup line though? We're predicting a range that epitomises Hailey's aesthetic. Perhaps a lengthening mascara, dewy skin tint, glowy highlight and of course, that mysterious cream blush that we are swooning over already.