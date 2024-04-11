Matcha nails are the spring 2024 trend you need to try

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, or a slow Sunday in a coffee shop in East London, you’re bound to have caught a glimpse of someone sipping on the pastel green elixir.

Yes, it’s packed with antioxidants and looks great in an Instagram post, but have you ever considered taking inspiration from the infamous latte for your next mani? The milky green shade gains popularity every Spring and with 105.3 million views on TikTok, this year is no exception.

© Instagram/@sammismanis The perfect matcha swirl nails by @sammismanis

The days are getting longer, the trees are in blossom , and the sun is starting to feel a little warmer which means we are officially switching to Spring mode. This pastel hue reflects our excitement fir the season as we emerge from our winter hibernation. It’s associated with optimism, renewal and freshness and we already have a whole host of inspo pics saved for our next trip to the salon.

© Instagram/@thehotblend @thehotblend opts for a deep green matcha shade

If you usually opt for a ‘clean girl’ mani kind of vibe (bubble bath crew we are looking at you) don’t count yourself out. The trend can easily be tailored to suit different styles, think a cute mint green french tip for a pop of colour, or a simple dot at the base of the nail. The best thing about a matcha mani is you can tailor the shade to suit you - fancy a subtle tint of pastel green? Just add more milk.

© Instagram/@rochellehumes Rochelle's matcha green tips are a subtle statement

And if you need any more proof that this is going to be the shade of the season, our favourite matcha brands are getting in on the action. Blank Street Coffee, who are known for their innovative Matcha blends, have partnered with Shoreditch nails to create a limited edition polish (launching tomorrow), while Rochelle Humes and Bryony Deery’s Cloudcha Matcha brand has launched a latte inspired set in a slightly more minty tone with Bio Sculpture.

Why we chose them:

Cloudcha and Blank Street both sell matcha and have partnered with nail brands to create the perfect matcha shade of polish.

Both Biosculpture and Shoreditch Nails create high quality, long-lasting nail polishes that I regularly use and love.

Why you should trust me:

I've been a beauty writer for over five years and nail trends are one of my favourite things to write about. Your nail colour is one of the easiest things to switch up and the options for experimenting with new trends are endless.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.