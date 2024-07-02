Bicester Village launches immersive Fragrance Garden - and Margiela features

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every seasoned luxury lover will have graced the meticulously curated, gleaming grounds of Bicester Village.

Home to a plethora of designer hubs spanning Prada to Gucci and Vivienne Westwood, the Oxfordshire retail outlet has welcomed millions of eagle-eyed bargain hunters through its doors, helping to hone its reputation as one of Britain's must-visit destinations for classy consumers.

Bicester Village has kickstarted it's latest endeavour Gardens & Gatherings

As if there wasn't already a solid excuse to hop on a train from Marylebone to high fashion hamlet, Bicester Village has just kicked off its British summertime experience, Gardens and Gatherings, running from June 1 to September 1 2024.

The event introduces The Fragrance Garden experience, which marks the launch of the Maison Margiela, Diptyque and Roja Parfums pop-up boutiques.

© Shaun James Cox The experience offers guests a nature-filled mecca in the centre of the retail shopping space

To mark the opulent olfactory launch, Bicester Village has teamed up with two iconic Oxfordshire landmarks, Waddesdon Manor and Blenheim Palace, to create bespoke gardens in time for summer.

The Fragrance Garden invites guests to leisurely stroll through a canopy of locally grown flowers and plants, before stepping inside a fragrant telephone box to experience different scents from Penhaligon’s and Roja Parfums. Installations from cult-favourite Diptyque can be found within The Apartment and around the village. Sign us up.

© Shaun James Cox Bicester Village has teamed up with two iconic Oxfordshire landmarks, Waddesdon Manor and Blenheim Palace, to create bespoke gardens this summer

The partnership with Waddesdon Manor centres around its new bird-themed ‘Flights of Fancy’ exhibition and boasts dazzling features, from soothing birdsong to limited-edition honey gifting and cascading plants o’plenty.

The partnership with Blenheim Palace, frequented by the likes of Harry Styles and the cast of Bridgerton, also houses a myriad of sensory features. Basil-infused lemonade, a fresh fruit and vegetables display hailing from Blenheim’s Kitchen Garden and gelato made with home-grown Blenheim mint are on display and up for grabs.

So what are you waiting for? A serene, nature-themed soiree is just a train ticket away.