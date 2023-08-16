Hailey Bieber's no-mascara makeup is the surprising answer to looking younger

Another day, another sublime beauty trend for Hailey Bieber to pioneer.

In an era dominated by heavy makeup, Hailey's minimalist approach stands out, revealing that less can indeed be more when it comes to looking more vibrant.

In recent photos shared with her 50.1M followers on Instagram, the model turned beauty brand mogul showed off her trademark cool-girl style and a full face of ‘strawberry girl makeup’, minus the mascara.

The absence of mascara, a staple in most makeup routines, created an effortlessly natural look that accentuates the eyes without the weight of heavy products. This approach allows Hailey's eyes to appear brighter, wider, and more youthful. The noticeable lack of everyone’s favourite beauty staple has emerged as a refreshing and unexpected solution for achieving a healthy appearance.

By focusing on skincare as the foundation of her beauty routine, Hailey Bieber underscores the importance of glazed skin in achieving a youthful glow. Her Rhode-approved skin-first philosophy prioritises a flawless canvas, using products that enhance her skin's natural radiance. This emphasis on skincare not only enhances her complexion but also contributes to the overall illusion of youthfulness. The avoidance of thick mascara (she may be wearing a very light coat of brown - but the idea is the same) eliminates the risk of clumping or smudging, which can inadvertently age the eyes by creating a tired or overly made-up effect.

Bieber has been experimenting with no-mascara in her recent posts

Instead, Hailey opted to dot a few fake freckles using Utan's £18 pen and focus on radiant skin, and slicked lips. This approach resonates with a generation increasingly drawn to authenticity and self-acceptance and aligns with the Gen-Z trend toward embracing individuality and celebrating natural beauty. By championing the no-mascara makeup look, Hailey Bieber inadvertently encourages us to embrace our unique features and redefine traditional standards of beauty.

© Instagram Could no-mascara be the secret to looking younger?

In a society inundated with beauty trends that often emphasise heavy makeup and artificial enhancements, Hailey Bieber's no-mascara approach offers a breath of fresh air and invites us to embrace the art of subtlety.