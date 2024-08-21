You can now shop Kylie Jenner's cut out one-piece swimsuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For those of you who have planned a beachside escape in the very near future, it’s likely that you’re already halfway through packing, no matter how far in the future your sun-fueled holiday might be.

When it comes to a well-rounded summer wardrobe packing list the most important ingredient is that of a stylish swimsuit.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie's new Satin Swim range drops today

Luckily for those who are on the hunt to find the perfect option that's both stylish and practical, the queen of the sultry swimsuit, Miss Kylie Jenner has just released a range of vibrant staples, including a metallic cut-out one-piece option that’s perfect for all year round.

Posting to her 398 million Instagram followers in a collaborative post with her namesake fashion brand Khy, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister showcased her new Satin Swim collection in true Kylie fashion, sharing a slew of stylised poolside shots.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner This swimsuit is set to be a sellout

Included in the collection is a plunging halter neck metallic gunmetal grey one-piece, complete with rib cutouts and a high-cut leg. Though technically designed for days spent lounging on a deckchair or on a blowup pool float with an Aperol Spritz in hand, the one piece, like all Khy pieces can be worn in more ways than one, this particular style bridges the gap between ready to wear and swimwear as it can also be worn as a bodysuit for a night out with oversized suit trousers or a silky maxi skirt.

Kylie, who is the founder and designer of Khy described her new swim collection by stating “This drop is designed to make a statement. From ultra sexy silhouettes to bold vibrant colorways.”

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Included in the collection is also a range of vibrant itsy bitsy floss bikinis

This summer the itsy bitsy floss bikini has taken over the summer style realm, donned by the likes of Kylie herself, her sister Kendall, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski. But, it wasn't until a few months ago that Kylie single-handedly (with the help of Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama) made a case for the one-piece, styling a low-cut black option for a day at the beach.

If Kylie’s new swim range is anything to go by, the remaining summer days are all about once-piece swimsuits in bold materials and vibrant shades.