Rita Ora's ethereal bustier corset and fluffy jacket combo is party-season perfect

It seems that when you’re an award-winning musical maven like Rita Ora, there are no days off.

On Saturday night the famed face took to the Hits Radio Live stage in Manchester, performing to thousands of fans.

As expected Rita’s on-stage ensemble was nothing short of a stylistic visual symphony, however, for this particular occasion, she went all out to mark her final performance before turning 34 years old on Tuesday, November 26.

© @ritaora Rita opted for a cosy snow-inspired look for the performance

Saying sayonara in style to 33, Rita opted for a matching bustier corset and asymmetrical lace-up mini skirt, which she paired with a set of nude-toned fishnet stockings, lace-up knee-high boots, an ethereal linen veil and a shaggy cream jacket.

© @ritaora Rita's selection of chunky silver jewellery was the icing on the outfit cake

To spice up the monochromatic look, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer layered a stack of chunky silver necklaces, a selection of bangles and her go-to statement ring selection.

© @ritaora The singer, actress and entrepreneurs facecard never declines

To match the energy of the dreamy, somewhat bridal-inspired look, Rita opted for a striking silver-toned smokey eye, an overdrawn brown matte lip and a sculpted contour moment. She wore her long bronde hair out in a sleek middle part, the perfect base for her white veil to adorn.

Unsurprisingly this isn’t the first time the Masked Singer US judge has sported a veil in the name of fashion. Just a few weeks ago she hosted the MTV EMA’s and included in the 11-in-total outfit changes was a plunging neckline, sheer Marc Jacobs gown adorned with intricately broken pieces of mirror and a hooded veil feature.

Rita’s party-perfect look comes just days after she sported a similar-looking cropped shirt and mini skirt combo to promote her haircare brand Typebea at Bloomingdale store in New York City.

When it comes to deciding on a cool-girl party outfit, Rita’s Instagram feed is a plethora of inspiration. From hot pink metallic tights to feathered mini dresses and sequin platform heels to dimanté-encrusted gowns and chunky jewellery accents, the It-Brit is the definition of eclectic style.