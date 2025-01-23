Rita Ora's designer nail varnish is chic and so affordable

Rita Ora consistently influences beauty trends, and her new mani-moment is no different.

Since Christmas, the British singer has stripped back her glam and let minimalist beauty take centre stage. However, she has just shared her love for a new nail colour, powered by the delicious hues of Chanel Beauty.

In a Instagram story shared with her 16.2m followers, the Masked Singer judge shared a snap of her glossy grey manicure. Alongside the image, she captioned it, "This @chanelofficial nail colour actually slaps." If our estimations are correct, this shade is the luxury fashion house's iconic LE VERNIS nail varnish in the shade 'PARTICULIÈRE.'

© @ritaora Rita Ora shared her new manicure on Instagram

This shade is a muted, earthy taupe hue with a glossy finish. It has a sophisticated and versatile tone, blending brown and grey undertones, making it a chic neutral option that compliments various skin tones. The glossiness added a polished and modern touch to her mani-moment.

The LE VERNIS nail varnishes are famous for their long-lasting, ultra-shine finish and are favoured by the A-list. Selena Gomez consistently uses Chanel's sheer pink shade, 'Ballerina' for her manicures at red carpet events.

© @ritaora Rita Ora sporting 'milk bath' nails

Before this switch, Rita was consistently wearing 'milk bath nails,' an artistic portrayal of the beloved and unique beauty spa treatment. Once you leave a milk bath, your skin is left smooth and soft as silk. However, milk-bath nails don't actually require stepping into the bathtub, the design is just inspired by the soft, dreamy look of it.

This dreamy design has become celebrity-approved after famous faces like Jennifer Lopez, Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Kim Kardashian showcased them during the warmer months. It's often chosen by beauty enthusiasts due to it's delicate and natural aesthetic, combining subtlety with a touch of luxury. But it looks like there is a new hue in town after Rita shared this new stunning deep grey winter shade.

For stunning colour and nails that make a unique impact, follow these official steps by CHANEL:

To prep your nails, moisturise and push back cuticles with Chanel's hydrating oil, 'L’HUILE CAMÉLIA.' Protect and smooth nails with the base coat, 'LA BASE CAMÉLIA.' Paint nails with two coats of 'LE VERNIS' varnish for the ultimate colour payoff. Accentuate the lacquered finish with top coat, 'LE GEL COAT'.'

If you're looking for inspo, take Rita's snap to your next nail appointment.