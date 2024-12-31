Emily Ratajkowski’s XL red nails were so out of character

When it comes to manicures, Emily Ratajowski is known for her minimalist approach.

At the Oscars this year, she stripped everything back opting for a clean, fresh and natural set. Alongside her statement Jacquemus white sculpted gown, Emily's nails looked as though they had barely more than a buff and polish. Similarly, during the warmer months this year, her chic sheer manicures took centre stage throughout the summer.

Her beloved trademark look stemmed from the rise of the 'clean-girl aesthetic,' first made popular back in 2022. The idea behind the trend was to embody a 'less is more' approach to one’s appearance. EmRata fully embraced this trend and is mostly known to keep things au naturel but in a recent snap, her nails looked strikingly different.

© Variety via Getty Images At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Emily donned her signature nude mani.

On Monday, the model shared a number of images to her Instagram story looking back at her successful year. She started the photo dump with the caption: 'A good year.' The featured snaps ranged from exclusive photo booth moments at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to intimate snapshots with family. However, what caught our eye was a glimpse at her XL classic bright red nails as she cheekily raised her middle fingers.

In the picture the It-girl is sat down donned in a white vest, yellow futuristic sunglasses and some diamond accessories for a cosy-chic look. Her classic crimson nails contrasted her bright butter coloured shades perfectly. For this out of character mani-moment, she stuck with her signature oval shape, popularised by Hailey Bieber, but leaned away from her trademark short length nails for an extra long length. For someone who favours soft pinks, sheer nudes or a slick of clear gloss on her fingertips, this was an out-of-the-box choice.

© @emrata EmRata shows off her red XL mani moment

However, it only makes sense to embrace some colour this festive season and according to the experts, there is some science behind it. Enter: Red Nail Theory. Sami Pelling, nail expert at the Nail Mafia, tells H! Fashion, "When it comes to red nail theory, leaning towards red hues in beauty makes a powerful statement." One look at EmRata's mani moment and you can definitely tell she is making a statement.

Sam continues, "The red nail theory is a fascinating one. It suggests that red nails signal confidence, power, and a bit of allure, almost like wearing red lipstick." Adding, "It’s based on the idea that red catches people’s attention and can be seen as a symbol of boldness and even romance.”

As the year comes to an end why not embrace an out-of-the-box beauty moment like Emily?