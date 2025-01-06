Golden Globes after party: the best dressed stars at the glittering soiree - Elle Fanning, Emma Stone and more

The 2025 Golden Globes kicked off awards season in spectacular style, with everyone from Ariana Grande and Selene Gomez to Demi Moore and Emma Stone pulling out all the stops for the red carpet.

While the ceremony itself is a sparkling affair, the A-listers looked just as fabulous at the after-party. Read on to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Golden Globes party as they arrive…

© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Bring It On icon Kirsten Dunst and her Kinds of Kindness actor husband Jesse Plemons looked suave as they attended The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party At Funke.



© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Emma Stone Jesse Plemons' Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone clearly loved her awards ceremony dress, as she kept it on for the after party too – chic! MORE: Golden Globes 2025: A night of tears from Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana and Adrien Brody

© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Amy Adams and Quinta Brunson Amy Adams kept her burgundy gown on for the after-party, too, while Quinta Brunson's glittering dress was perfect for the high-end occasion.



© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Anna Sawai Anna Sawai switched out of the white Dior column gown she wore to collect her gong for Best Actress in a TV drama for her performance in Shōgun. She swapped her white dress for a showstopping silver one shoulder dress - wow! SEE: Golden Globes 2025: All the moments you missed from inside the show

© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Elle Fanning For the ceremony, Elle Fanning wore an animal print bodice accent gown from Balmain with a billowing gold skirt, but she removed the dramatic skirt for the after-party, instead wearing a slinky leopard print skirt.



© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Dakota Fanning Elle's sister Dakota Fanning wore a thigh-split red gown for the ceremony, opting for a plunging black dress for the after-party. We're not sure which we love more...

© Penske Media via Getty Images Sharon Stone's Grecian-inspired one-shoulder dress couldn’t have been more beautiful. We can see why she wore it to the ceremony and after-party!



