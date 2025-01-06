Golden Globes after party: the best dressed stars at the glittering soiree - Elle Fanning, Emma Stone and more

For the ceremony, Elle Fanning wore an animal print bodice accent gown from Balmain with a billowing gold skirt, but she removed the dramatic skirt for the after-party, instead wearing a slinky leopard print skirt.
Dakota Fanning
Elle's sister Dakota Fanning wore a thigh-split red gown for the ceremony, opting for a plunging black dress for the after-party. We're not sure which we love more...
Sharon Stone's Grecian-inspired one-shoulder dress couldn’t have been more beautiful. We can see why she wore it to the ceremony and after-party!