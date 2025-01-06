Golden Globes after party: the best dressed stars at the glittering soiree - Elle Fanning, Emma Stone and more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Golden Globes after-party: the best-dressed stars at the glittering soirée
Split screen photo of Sharon Stone, Anna Sawai and Elle Fanning © Getty

Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams and Emma Stone lead arrivals

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
4 minutes ago
The 2025 Golden Globes kicked off awards season in spectacular style, with everyone from Ariana Grande and Selene Gomez to Demi Moore and Emma Stone pulling out all the stops for the red carpet.

While the ceremony itself is a sparkling affair, the A-listers looked just as fabulous at the after-party. Read on to see the best-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Golden Globes party as they arrive…

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party © Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Bring It On icon Kirsten Dunst and her Kinds of Kindness actor husband Jesse Plemons looked suave as they attended The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party At Funke.

Emma Stone standing with a man at the Golden Globes after party© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Emma Stone

Jesse Plemons' Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone clearly loved her awards ceremony dress, as she kept it on for the after party too – chic!

Amy Adams and Quinta Brunson attend The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party © Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Amy Adams and Quinta Brunson

Amy Adams kept her burgundy gown on for the after-party, too, while Quinta Brunson's glittering dress was perfect for the high-end occasion.

Anna Sawai attends The Walt Disney Company Golden Globes After-Party © Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai switched out of the white Dior column gown she wore to collect her gong for Best Actress in a TV drama for her performance in Shōgun.

She swapped her white dress for a showstopping silver one shoulder dress - wow!

Elle Fanning in a leopard print dress at the golden globes after party© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Elle Fanning

For the ceremony, Elle Fanning wore an animal print bodice accent gown from Balmain with a billowing gold skirt, but she removed the dramatic skirt for the after-party, instead wearing a slinky leopard print skirt. 


Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning at the golden globes after party© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic

Dakota Fanning

Elle's sister Dakota Fanning wore a thigh-split red gown for the ceremony, opting for a plunging black dress for the after-party. We're not sure which we love more...

Sharon Stone at Golden Globes Official After Party at Circa 55 on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Penske Media via Getty Images

Sharon Stone's Grecian-inspired one-shoulder dress couldn’t have been more beautiful. We can see why she wore it to the ceremony and after-party!

