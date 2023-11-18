Amal Clooney dons camel co-ord to support Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates at landmark event

In a powerful demonstration of global solidarity, Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney recently convened with influential leaders, including Graça Machel, to address the urgent issue of child marriage.

The high-profile event, held at the Centre for the Book in South Africa, served as a platform to amplify the voices of advocates committed to eradicating this harmful practice and empowering adolescent girls to realise their full potential.

Amal's hairstylist and makeup artist, Dimitris Giannetos, shared pictures showcasing the event. The human rights lawyer, who sported in a sleek camel co-ord, not only shared her thoughts on the imperative role of law in eradicating child marriage but also stressed the need for global unity to rectify legal frameworks.

"We need to ‘wage’ justice; it doesn’t just happen… More than 40 African nations have child marriage laws that do not comply with international standards," elucidated Amal, co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. She further highlighted the severe implications of child marriage on girls' health, their vulnerability to violence, and the hindrance it poses to their educational and employment opportunities.



She also expressed her pride in standing alongside Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, and local partners including Advancing Girls’ Education in Africa (AGE Africa), Women Lawyers Association of Malawi and Girls Not Brides Malawi - all collectively working towards empowering women and girls to understand their rights and consign child marriage to history.

Sharing a poignant anecdote from the trio's recent visit to rural Malawi, Amal recounted standing in a field where over 1,200 people sought free legal advice, shedding light on the pressing need for accessible justice. “Child marriage impacts girls' health, increases her risk of being subjected to violence and reduces her educational and employment opportunities. That is why at CFJ we are looking for opportunities to change these laws and increase access to justice.”

This assembly of global icons marks a pivotal moment in the relentless pursuit of a future where young women can unleash their full potential.