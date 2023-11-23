Rita Ora just perfected the art of a three-piece suit

Whether it’s sheer mesh, metallic corsets or bizarre makeup trends, Rita Ora’s usual style agenda consists of seriously daring outfits.

For her latest outing at a charity special preview of her husband Taika Waititi’s new movie Next Goal Wins at Ham Yard Hotel in London, Rita nailed ‘quiet luxury’ and schooled us in wearing a three-piece suit this season.

Taika both directed and produced the movie which is an adaptation of the 2014 documentary of the same name, based on the New Zealand football team's comeback having experienced the worst defeat in international history.

© Kate Green Rita stunned in a beige three-piece suit

Global superstar and fashion designer Rita opted for winter neutrals and stunned in a three-piece trousers, blazer and waistcoat suit. Her relaxed-fit trousers and slightly oversized blazer juxtaposed her neatly fitted waistcoat and gave the look a contemporary edge yet still felt smart.

Giving her outfit a Hailey Bieber-approved edge, she eschewed stilettos and wore the ‘Black Eel Soft’ loafers from cool-girl label The Row.

© Kate Green Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

She wore her caramel blonde locks neatly curled and finished off with a glossy, pinkish-red lip.

Waistcoats were the influencer-approved essential throughout the summer 2023, and Rita’s cohesive look proved exactly how to style it during the cold months.

Proving the popularity of neutrals this year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also wore winter whites recently, pairing her £46 earrings from a sustainable British brand, with Ralph Lauren silk wide-leg trousers and a simple, super elegant tonal crew neck jumper.

What is quiet luxury?

“Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion. “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.

“It’s a smart aesthetic, with classic cuts and designer labels that you will never get bored of.”