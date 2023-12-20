Meghan Markle has joined the most unexpected TikTok It-girl trend

The Duchess of Sussex has revived her acting roots and starred in a new advert for coffee brand Clevr Blends.

In the video for the brand that Meghan invested in in 2020, the former Suits actress is seen engaging in typical office activities - and her computer desk 'prop' is one of 2023's most popular accessories for the stylish social media girlie.

Proving her fashion prowess, Meghan wears different outfits in different scenes. Nailing the smart/casual office agenda when sat at a computer, she wore a powder blue crewneck jumper from Cos paired with high-waisted skinny jeans from La Ligne NYC and crisp white trainers.

When humorously minding her own business a background extra, she picks up the 'Trek' tumbler in almond birch from drinkware brand Simple Modern. If quiet luxury was a cup - this would be it. The ultra-sleek bottle has a subtle logo and minimalistic design, and the colourway epitomises 2023’s favourite elegant colour palette.

An aesthetically pleasing background as elegant as fashion agendas has become a must-have for social media enthusiasts (take the controversial ‘vanilla girl’ trend is the perfect example), and one staple prop of any minimalistic muses backdrop (alongside Tasman UGGs, of course), is the Stanely’s ‘quencher’ tumbler in cream, beige, grey and any other tone that screams chic.

Though there are numerous hashtags on TikTok for the Stanely cup, the hashtag #creamstanleycup alone has almost two million views, proving the vast popularity of the neutral cup craze.

Meghan’s tumbler from Simple Modern possesses the exact aesthetic and is as chic as her elevated style agenda (lest we forget, the stylish duchess is at the forefront of the minimalistic movement).

She strives to promote brands that exist to do good, and Simple Modern’s core value is “We exist to give generously.” They also give away at least 10% of profits to various non-profit organizations.

As always Meghan is putting her own twist on the biggest trends of the moment.