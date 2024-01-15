Blue Monday: 10 Instagram accounts to follow for motivation and self-care

Blue Monday is often referred to as the ‘most melancholic’ day of the year.

It typically falls on the third Monday of January, and it's a time when festive cheer has faded, resolutions might be wavering, and the winter gloom seems unending. However, it's also a perfect opportunity to seek out sources of inspiration and positivity.

“Healthy coping strategies are recommended for dealing with low moods, especially on Blue Monday.” Explains Dr. Becky Spelman, Psychologist and Founder and CEO of Private Therapy Clinic. “These include physical activity, mindfulness or meditation, social connections, and focusing on gratitude. Such activities can have a more lasting positive impact on mental health “

In the digital age, one of the most accessible ways to find daily motivation and self-care tips is through Instagram. “It's often beneficial to seek out activities and practices that support mental well-being in a more holistic and enduring way,” says Dr. Spelman.

The are mental health advocates, motivational speakers and wellness coaches that offer a treasure trove of uplifting content, practical self-care advice, and inspiring content to help you navigate life through Blue Monday and beyond.

Scroll on for a curated list of accounts that will be your beacon of light throughout the year…

The 10 Best Instagram Accounts to Follow on Blue Monday:

Roxie Nafousi

Bossbabe.Inc

Female Collective

Self-care Is A Priority

My Therapist Says

Self Care With Wall

We The Urban

My Self-Love Supply

iam.affirmations

Self Care Is A Journey