Sienna Miller's boyfriend Oli Green: All you need to know after pregnancy reveal

Sienna Miller is set to become a mother for the second time! The Anatomy of a Scandal actress recently revealed her gorgeous baby bump while holidaying in sunny Ibiza and we're sending a huge congratulations to her and her boyfriend, Oli Green.

Sienna, 41, is already a mum to her ten-year-old daughter Marlowe, who she shares with her former partner Tom Sturridge. Sienna and Tom dated between 2011 and 2015 and, although they called time on their relationship, the pair continue to be firm friends and co-parents to their daughter.

But if you're wanting to know a bit more about Sienna's boyfriend, Oli, then keep reading to find out all about the actor.

Who is Oli Green?

Oli Green is an actor and model. Despite having a career in the public eye, the 26-year-old tends to keep away from the spotlight, but he and Sienna have been spotted together in public at fashion and red carpet events and Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Oli studied at the prestigious Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York and it seems this put him in good stead for an acting career. He's had previous credits in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast and A Good Person.

© Samir Hussein Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend day three of Glastonbury Festival 2022

The actor is also set to appear in season six of The Crown. Oli will play Prince William's (Ed McVey) university classmate, Rupert Finch. Oli's character is also a love rival of the royal as they both develop romantic feelings for a young Kate Middleton, played by Meg Bellamy.

Meanwhile, in the modelling world, Oli has worked on campaigns with high-profile fashion houses such as Burberry and Gap.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF22 Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

When did Sienna Miller and Oli Green begin dating?

Reports about Sienna and Oli dating began emerging in early 2022 when they were spotted leaving together after the BAFTA Film Awards. But it was in March that year that they made their first public appearance together on a red carpet, they were later spotted in the summer of 2022 attending Glastonbury festival.

Since then, they have been spotted together in public a handful of times. Earlier this summer, they enjoyed a day out at SW15 to watch the tennis for Wimbledon 2023, and they were also photographed on holiday in the south of France.

What has Sienna Miller said about her relationship with Oli Green?

Both Sienna and Oli are quite private about their relationship but in late 2022, the actress sat down for an interview with Vouge in which she described feeling "sad" about previous relationships she'd had. "I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency," she explained.

© Pierre Suu Oli Green and Sienna Miller are seen during the 2022 French Open

Speaking of her thirties, she added: "There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn't worked out – I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum."