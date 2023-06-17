King Charles dotes on granddaughter Princess Charlotte in adorable clip

King Charles has a close bond with his grandchildren and has been seen doting on them on numerous occasions, and on Saturday the monarch put this on full display with his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

As the family stood on the balcony, preparing for the Red Arrows flypast, Charlotte suddenly turned around and put her hand over her mouth, stifling either a cough or a sneeze. The sudden movement prompted a response from Charles, who kindly stretched out his arm to comfort the eight-year-old as she regained her composure. Charles' arm movement then earned a giggle from the young girl.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte enjoys sweet moment with father on royal balcony

Charlotte wasn't the only royal who battled an allergy attack during the ceremony, as her older brother, Prince George also had a sneeze. George was spotted raising his hands to his mouth as he sneezed, prompting Louis and Charlotte to turn to look at him. Sitting across the carriage from him, his mother Kate could be seen sweetly telling him: "Bless you".

Hayfever runs in the family, and their mother, the Princess of Wales, has also been spotted stifling sneezes while she carries out royal engagements during the spring and summer months, including during a ride in the carriage at Royal Ascot, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, and at The Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty Princess Charlotte joined her family on the balcony

The royal children rode with Kate and Queen Camilla during the carriage procession alongside the Horse Guards Parade. Charlotte looked so sweet in her outfit, styling out a traditional white dress with a Peter Pan collar and red embroidery and bow detailing.

The royal children have been making more appearances at official events lately, including during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the coronation of King Charles, while Prince Louis has also been making his debut at annual events, such as the Christmas walkabout.

© getty Several royals battled allergies during the day

Charlotte has started taking on a role where she keeps an eye on her younger brother, who can sometimes be known for his mischievous antics, and he had a few up his sleeve this time around, as he was seen performing a salute and even pretending to ride a motorcycle.

Charlotte and her older brother are also becoming much more aware of the significance behind events such as Trooping the Colour and their grandfather's position, and the duo were seen bowing their heads during the carriage procession.

© Getty Princess Charlotte styled out a sweet outfit

The young royal has been making appearances at Trooping the Colour since 2016, with the event shortly following her first birthday. For her first time on the balcony, her pale pink outfit matched mum Kate's hat and it seemed that she had already perfected her royal wave!