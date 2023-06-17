Prince William and Princess Kate release heartfelt message after Trooping the Colour parade

The royal family were out in force on Saturday as they marked the King's official birthday with Trooping the Colour, and both the Prince and Princess of Wales played major roles.

Following the ceremony, the royal couple shared a selection of photos from the day, as well as a heartfelt message with their adoring fanbase. They wrote: "Thank you to everyone involved in this year's Trooping the Colour. We loved seeing you all!" and finished the post off with a soldier emoji. The royal couple selected several incredible photos from the event including one of the flypast and several sweet family moments.

One post saw William and Kate standing with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony, while another saw Kate riding with her three children and Queen Camilla. Another snap saw William in full military uniform as he rode on horseback.

William joined other senior members of the royal family, including his father King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in riding on horseback for the ceremony. The last time a monarch had ridden a horse during Trooping the Colour was back in 1986.

William and Kate were joined by their children

Fans loved William and Kate's message and flooded the comments section with messages of support. "A beautiful Royal Family, their Royal Highnesses serve the Monarchy with such grace and humility," said one while a second added: "You are such an inspiration."

A third commented: "Great pictures! That last photo of Catherine is beautiful," while a fourth posted: "I was lucky enough to be there today on the Mall & in front of the palace. What a special day I'll remember forever."

Kate's elegant look was stupendous

During the service, Kate looked gorgeous in a rich apple green dress by Andrew Gn featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a structured design and opulent crystal embellishment. A gold brooch was fastened to the tailored piece which was a fresh, vibrant addition to her Trooping the Colour archive.

Her outfit choice was a subtle nod to her role as colonel of the Irish Guards, and she even wore her shamrock brooch, an item she normally reserves for her visits to the military regiment or for St Patrick's Day.

We loved the royal in the colour

With her accessories, she had a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, as the mum-of-three wore Princess Diana's sapphire earrings, infusing her look with a nostalgic touch.

Kate became the colonel of the Irish Guards back in March, succeeding her husband. William addressed the Mons Barracks during a visit to Hampshire, saying he was: "extremely happy to be celebrating St Patrick's Day" but was also "incredibly sad" as his term as Colonel came to a close.

The royal wore her shamrock brooch

Kate subsequently took over the address announcing her pride in front of the Irish Guards. She said: "It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do - this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

The bold green was a significant departure from her normal outfits at Trooping the Colour, where the Princess normally opts for neutral tones, including pale blue, blush pink and cream.