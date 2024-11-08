The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this November

It's the penultimate month before December, meaning the crisp air is gradually becoming infused with festive anticipation — the perfect prelude to the holiday season.

The month leading up to Christmas is a mixed one. Some may crave a final burst of sunshine and book a last-minute winter getaway, others might tighten their belts before the holiday spending spree, while some are eager to dive into the festive season, enjoying every Christmas event they can find.

Whatever your November mood may be, rest assured, we’ve got it covered.

From an exclusive, fashion-forward luxury hotel collaboration in Dubai to the most sophisticated Christmas lights switch-on of the season, plus chic new holiday décor launches and elevated winter wardrobe updates — all set to make this the most stylish time of the year: welcome to the November edition of the H! Fashion Radar.

WHAT TO DO: Vogue: Inventing the Runway exhibition Fashion lovers, this one's for you. A brand new exhibition titled Vogue: Inventing the Runway is heading to Lightroom in London. The showroom's website explains the new event "reveals how fashion shows became the ultimate statement of a designer's vision – at times, a walking expression of their identity – reimagined season after season and year after year." Expect to witness work from some of the most coveted brands on earth, from Chanel to Loewe. Running from November 13 2024 to April 26, 2025

WHERE TO WINTER SUN: Missoni x Drift Beach Dubai Luxury Italian fashion label Missoni has partnered up with Drift Beach Dubai for an exclusive year-long collaboration, bringing its signature vibrancy and artistic flair to the luxury hotel. The partnership marks the fashion brand's first-ever Missoni Resort Club in Dubai, with its hallmark designs spreading across the daybeds, parasols, cabanas, and poolside elements. Looking for a winter getaway? This will get you there in serious style...

WHAT TO SHOP: The Fife Arms 2024 Christmas Collection There's nothing we love more than a touch of retro tradition at Christmas, and the Fife Arms is celebrating its Victorian heritage by honouring the era through its stunning gift collection for 2024. Combining Christmas traditions with Scottish design and craftsmanship, expect hand-blown glass icicle ornaments, woven straw mice reminiscent of Victorian dollhouse décor, luxury cashmere pieces from local designers and so much more.

WHERE TO GET FESTIVE: Chanel x Bond Street Christmas Switch-On Whilst festive lights switch-ons will be plentiful this month, none will be quite as chic as Bond Street's. Chanel Fragrance & Beauty is collaborating with the famous street in central Mayfair to switch on the lights. Expect to see an illuminated Chanel Nº5 bottle installation - the French Maison's most iconic fragrance. "The heritage of the House is intrinsically linked to London, especially Mayfair, with the Chanel flagship boutique, and the company's global headquarters set in the heart of Bond Street," the brand explained. From November 14, 2024 to January 12, 2025



WHAT TO SHOP: Guess Jeans Underwear On the hunt for a selection of everyday essentials that boast maximum comfort? Guess Jeans has just launched a collection of organic cotton keepsakes designed to support you in all the right places. Included in the new range is a selection of bras, underwear and socks, available in grey, black, white and a dreamy dusty pink.

WHERE TO GET FESTIVE: The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair There's no place like Mayfair to celebrate the festive season in style, and the Mandarin Oriental sits in the heart of London's vibrant neighbourhood. From immersive workshops to taking in the city's lights via views from the ABar Rooftop, kick off Christmas with a super chic trip to the famous luxury hotel.