For Victoria Beckham 2024 was a year of LBDs, colour blocking, and plunging suits

From sleek evening gowns to edgy biker jackets and effortlessly chic tailoring, Victoria Beckham spent 2024 redefining what it means to own a modern wardrobe.

The fashion icon and designer seamlessly blended her love for minimalism with bold, unexpected moments—proving that Posh Spice's sartorial reign is still as strong as ever.

The eponymous designer mastered the art of balance this year. She showed that true luxury lies in the details—be it a perfectly tied scarf, a sharp power suit, or unexpected accessories. At 50, VB cemented her status as both a fashion icon and an enduring source of inspiration for the millennial and Gen Z crowd alike.

Leaning into slouchy tailoring, monochrome gowns, and pops of colour, VB proved once again why she remains a modern style icon. Whether she was gracing a Buckingham Palace state banquet in sleek black or channeling French-girl chic on the streets of Paris, Beckham’s wardrobe struck a perfect balance between timeless sophistication and trend-setting energy.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria Beckham sporting her signature elevated outerwear paired with oversized sunglasses in Paris

The year saw Victoria embrace her roots as a tailoring queen while also stepping into bold territory. While opting for a slime-green maxi dress in New York and taking a daring plunge in a belted suit ahead of Paris Fashion Week, she continued to redefine what contemporary luxury looks like. Scroll on for Victoria Beckham’s most defining looks of 2024…

Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits Of 2024:

1/ 7 © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Parisian Chic in a Black Silk Scarf Fresh from her Paris Fashion Week success, Victoria delivered quintessential French-girl style in the 'City of Light'. Wearing a black mini dress with cinched waist detailing, pantaboots, and a structured handbag, she looked every bit the Parisian fashion muse. The pièce de résistance? A delicate black silk scarf tied effortlessly around her neck—a nod to timeless French sophistication with a VB twist. Pairing oversized sunglasses with the look, she exuded 'je ne sais quoi' energy.

2/ 7 © The Hapa Blonde Bratcore in Slime Green Victoria gave a nod to 2024's Bratcore aesthetic in New York. She stepped out in a bold slime green maxi dress - complete with a low neckline and flared hem - channeling Charli XCX's hyper-pop energy with precision. To amp up the colour-blocking trend, she added cherry-red heels, injecting a kitschy clash into her otherwise polished style.

3/ 7 © Alamy Sleek Sophistication Victoria proved that less is more during a Buckingham Palace state banquet for Qatar. Opting for a minimalist black gown from her namesake brand, VB chose a long-sleeve silhouette with a circular gathered detail at the waist. The figure-hugging jersey dress created a contemporary-yet-modest vibe, making it the epitome of understated elegance. Seated amidst royals and dignitaries, Victoria stood out for all the right reasons, channeling regal confidence alongside husband David Beckham in his sharp black tailcoat.



4/ 7 © Marc Piasecki Edgy Glam with a Leather Biker Jacket Even a broken foot couldn’t keep Victoria from serving looks. Captured on crutches, VB rocked a grey-washed leather biker jacket layered over a simple black top during Paris Fashion Week. She paired the edgy outerwear with slouchy pinstripe trousers and retro oversized sunglasses. Despite her gym-related injury (confirmed via David Beckham’s Instagram), Victoria's commitment to fashion was unwavering.

5/ 7 © Steve Granitz Navy Power Suit for the Lola Premiere Supporting her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz at the Lola premiere in Los Angeles, Victoria turned heads in a dark navy, double-breasted suit. The cropped trousers were masterfully tailored, while the blazer cinched perfectly at the waist for a clean, powerful silhouette. She paired the look with black heels and delicate gold anklets, proving that details make the difference. Sophisticated and effortlessly cool, the outfit reinforced VB’s status as the queen of modern suiting.



6/ 7 A Mother-Daughter Moment In November, Victoria stepped out for a special night at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards alongside her daughter, Harper Beckham. The event saw Harper present her mum with the Entrepreneur Award, celebrating Victoria’s unstoppable expansion into beauty, fragrance, and TV. The designer embodied quiet glamour in a silky ivory suit featuring a slouchy blazer and wide-leg trousers—her signature relaxed tailoring dialed up for the occasion. The glossy texture added a luxe finish, perfectly complementing Harper’s pale blue slip dress.



