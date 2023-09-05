Meghan Markle's £755 sequin skirt is perfect for party season

The Duchess of Sussex’s style choices have always been a subject of our admiration. Meghan’s fashion sense often gravitates toward timeless pieces with contemporary twists, and the ensemble she wore to watch Beyoncé’s LA concert is a prime example.

The royal’s choice of a sequin silver skirt for the event, which she attended alongside her husband Prince Harry, Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and actress Kerry Washington was bang on trend. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock you’ll have heard that silver is the colour of the season thanks to Bey’s bee hive being encouraged to wear the shimmering hue.

The £755 garment she wore hails from Los Angeles-founded brand SPRWMN (pronounced soo-per-woo mun.) Its midi length strikes a harmonious balance between classic and trendy, ensuring it will remain ‘en vogue’ for seasons to come. Made from tulle, it's saturated with twinkling silver sequins and designed for a figure-hugging fit. It can be styled in multiple ways to suit different party moods, as Meghan proved by wearing it with a casual white tank.

© Getty Meghan Markle joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at the concert

Boasting a shimmering brilliance that captures the spotlight effortlessly, sequins create a stunning play of light, ensuring that all eyes are on the wearer as they move gracefully through any festive occasion. The silver hue is universally flattering and adaptable, making it an ideal choice for various skin tones and party settings. Paired with a simple blouse, it exudes sophistication, allowing the skirt to take centre stage. Alternatively, it can be matched with a bold statement top for a more avant-garde look.

© NET-A-PORTER Sequined tulle midi skirt - SPRWMN

Meghan’s dazzling skirt was a fashion statement that epitomises the spirit of party season. Whether you're attending a glitzy New Year's Eve bash or a glamorous birthday party, a sequin midi promises to be your go-to piece for creating an unforgettable party look.

The ex-Suits actress has long admired Beyoncé, and the feeling is mutual. They had a chance encounter at the glamorous London premiere of The Lion King back in 2019, during which Beyoncé extended her congratulations to Meghan on the birth of her son, Archie.