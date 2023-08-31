Radiant Meghan Markle looks beautiful in Valentino power suit in new footage

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in Prince Harry's Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping a relatively low profile recently, having not made an official public appearance since she and Prince Harry were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York back in May.

Aside from stepping out with her girlfriends for a belated birthday brunch, and enjoying a solo shopping trip in Montecito, the mother-of-two has largely avoided the spotlight. Yet new footage of the former Suits actress has emerged in Prince Harry's new Netflix series Heart of Invictus - and Meghan looks happier than ever in the intimate clip.

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance in new Netflix documentary

In the final episode of the five-part series, the Duchess of Sussex makes a brief appearance supporting her husband before he delivers a speech. The raven-haired beauty looked angelic in a white wool two-piece suit from Valentino, featuring an oversized blazer with a double-breasted fit and straight-leg trousers.

Meghan's glossy tresses were styled in romantic curls as she highlighted her natural features with a glowy makeup combo of fluttery lashes, defined brows and a peachy-toned blush.

© Netflix The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in the new Netflix series

At the time of filming, the royal's all-white outfit dominated headlines when she stepped out beside her husband at the Invictus Games 2022 in The Netherlands. Meghan was the epitome of 'chic' in the first of many white outfits in her wardrobe that week.

© Getty Meghan Markle at an Invictus Games reception in The Hague, Netherlands

To elevate her slick power dressing, the Duchess slipped on a pair of Aquazzura white mesh high heels and accessorised with a matching Valentino stud leather crossbody bag, also in white.

© Getty The Duchess wore a Valentino power suit and carried a co-ordinating handbag

In the same week last year, Meghan memorably wore a stunning off-the-shoulder bodysuit from Khaite, which featured an enchanting wrap bodice and artful knotted detailing.

The 42-year-old teamed her top with sleek fitted trousers and the most glamorous pair of Manolo Blahnik heels we've ever seen.

© Samir Hussein Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gives a speech during the Invictus Games 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.

The former actress rocked 'Camparimesh Mary Jane Pumps' in black mesh, featuring an elasticated front strap with a decorative button, silk piping and black silk stiletto high heel. Stunning!

Royal style fans are gearing up for more of Meghan's immaculate style as both the Duke and Duchess have confirmed their attendance at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf on 9 September. We can't wait to see what the royal wears...