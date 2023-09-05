Florence Pugh 2023 Elle style awards outfit was one of her edgiest looks yet

Florence Pugh's appearance at the 2023 Elle Style Awards undoubtedly marked one of her edgiest and most captivating fashion moments to date.

Known for her versatility as both an actress and a style icon, Pugh's ensemble at the event showcased her ability to push the boundaries of conventional fashion.

The event attracted an impressive array of celebrities, fashion icons, and industry luminaries. Notable attendees included actresses like Gemma Chan and models such as Mia Regan, as well as many other influential figures from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and style.

Arriving with her close friend Harris Redd, Pugh opted for a sheer lace gown that left little to the imagination. The daring choice illustrated her fearless approach to fashion, and was a bold departure from her previous red carpet looks, demonstrating her willingness to explore new territories in style.

© David M. Benett Florence Pugh took home The British Icon Award

Floral applique and strategically placed beading adorned the sheer fabric, offering a delicate yet intricate contrast to the boldness of the dress. This fusion of femininity and fashion audacity showcased Pugh's brave approach to red carpet dressing.

The pièce de résistance of her outfit was the fishtail gown's impeccable tailoring. It fit her like a glove, creating a mesmerizing silhouette. The precision in its construction highlighted the commitment to flawlessness in every detail. We stan.

© David M. Benett Harris Reed and Florence Pugh attend the ELLE Style Awards together

To inject a pop of color and her signature individuality into the ensemble, Pugh opted for a bright blue manicure. This unexpected choice demonstrated her playful side and effortless ability to infuse her personality into her outfit choices. Pugh's makeup was understated but meticulously executed, accentuating her natural beauty. Her bleached blonde tresses were styled into punk-inspired spikes, adding an edgy touch to the overall look.

One again, Pugh's daring fashion statement at the event underscored her status as a fearless style icon.