Lily James stuns in daring backless ruffle gown at Finalmente L'Alba premiere

Lily James is recognised for her sartorial choices that are as elegant as they are contemporary. And once again she nailed red carpet dressing at the premiere of her latest movie, Finalmente L'Alba.

The actress looked every inch the English rose in a dramatic textured gown from Valentino's 23/24 Haute Couture Collection - a fitting label to wear to celebrate the release of the Italian period drama in Rome.

She is impressively well-versed in the sartorial department, with the ability to effortlessly switch from a minimalistic aesthetic to one that is more daring and vivacious. This time the 34-year-old opted for dramatic romantic in a floor-length gown with tiers of ruffles that adorned the dress from the neckline to the train, which gracefully swept the floor as she moved.

© Ernesto Ruscio Lily James stunned at the premiere of "Finalmente l'Alba" in Rome

Lily also isn't shy of a sporting a risqué neckline both on and off the red carpet (take her 'Spider Web' couture Tamara Ralph gown and her plunging Versace dress for example), and her Valentino gown featured a close-cut halterneck with a low-cut backless design.

As always, she wore an outfit that was suitably on-trend.

Off the red carpet, A-listers have been championing wearing head-to-toe white looks this season, from the Princess of Wales to Victoria Beckham. The trend has since transitioned onto the red carpet with snow-hued gowns blanketing both the Golden Globes and the Grammys. (We still haven't stopped talking about Taylor Swift's Schiaparelli gown.)

© Ernesto Ruscio Her elegant white dress was from Valentino's FW 23/24 Haute Couture Collection

Lily's dress was from Valentino's 'Un Château' collection, designs based on the idea that the Chateau is no longer a building steeped in elitism and status, but it is a mindset and "expressive of an idea of life". The pieces from the collection oozed timeless elegance, with billowing silhouettes, dresses with trains, elegant florals and dazzling crystals.

Her entire look epitomised modern romance, the perfect sartorial inspiration just in time for Valentine's Day.