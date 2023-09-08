Sydney Sweeney channels Christina Aguilera in new Rolling Stones music video

Rolling Stones and Sydney Sweeney is the iconic collaboration we honestly never knew we needed.

The band fronted by Mick Jagger (who celebrated his 80th birthday in style recently), released the video for their latest single Angry, where 25-year-old Euphoria actress Sydney is the sweetheart who stars as a rock 'n' roll vixen, and her mesmerising outfit was straight out of Christina Aguilera's style file.

Riding along Sunset Boulevard in a convertible red car, Sydney is living her best life: standing on the back seat dancing with her signature blonde locks swishing in the wind and playing her air guitar. Her outfit consisted of a black cropped leather zip-up corset, hotpants adorned with metal studs, leather chaps with stars running down the legs and metal studded fingerless gloves - quite the opposite of her usual ultra feminine wardrobe agenda. 'Cheeky chap' just got a whole new meaning.

There’s only one other fashion icon who has worn leather chaps as iconically as this: Christina Aguilera. Though one likely does not need a reminder, Aguilera wore a red and white striped triangle bralette with red hotpants and black and red trousers in her Dirrty music video.

Since the iconic single released in 2002, chaps have become Xtina’s signature look, including a black and yellow leather bra and matching chaps to wearing them with major cut-out bodysuits. To honour her era-defining ensemble, she wore a denim chaps, a nude bodysuit and a white fur jacket to perform at New York's LadyLand festival in 2021.

© Theo Wargo Leather chaps are Christina Aguilera's signature outfit

Who is in Rolling Stones ‘Angry’ video?

Sydney Sweeney, the lead performer in Rolling Stones’ latest video is an actress who has starred in Grey’s Anatomy, 90210 and Pretty Little Liars. She shot to stardom when she landed a role in the ongoing, cult-adored teen drama Euphoria, led by Zendaya. Since then, she’s been the poster girl for many a fashion campaign for brands including Miu Miu and Tory Burch, and has become one of the world’s most adored It-girls.

Aside from the Rolling Stones song being an absolute bop, Sydney’s iconic outfit is worth watching the video for alone.