Nicola Peltz just wore the edgiest micro mini skirt

We can always rely on Nicola Peltz for vintage fashion inspiration.

Whether it's her iconic handbag collection, accessories that her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham would wholly approve of, or 70s platform boots, she is a muse for retro-inspired fashion.

Her latest look is absolutely no different. Harking us back to the 90s, Nicola shared an image on Instagram with her 3m followers wearing a super short, light wash, frayed denim mini skirt that gave Miu Miu and Diesel’s iconic microscopic skirts a run for their money.

Nicola Peltz reposted the photograph to her Instagram story

Nicola paired the skirt with a long sleeved, cropped black top, a gold arm cuff and her go-to oversized gold hoop earrings. The 28-year-old wife of Brookyln Beckham has a knack for using elevated separates as a blank canvas, allowing her iconic vintage pieces to shine. And her pared-back attire certainly allowed her skirt to do all the talking.

Micro skirts are back with a bang for 2023 (as most recently proven by Rita Ora) - one of the numerous nineties and noughties trends that have resurfaced over recent years. In case you missed it, last week Rita wore the coolest cropped padded denim jacket paired with a matching, patchwork denim mini skirt with a low-rise waist to create the grungiest double denim look.

© Getty Super short hems are a Nicola signature

Nicola is no stranger to an ultra mini hem length. In one of her most iconic looks this year, she wore the miniest of leather mini skirts, a pair of Y2K grunge-approved chunky black boots – a style that she often wears to lengthen her 5ft4 frame – and a black one shoulder top from Magda Butrym.

The fashionistas are clearly not prepared to let go of the microscopic hem length anytime soon.