Prince Harry just stepped out in Hermès and we can't get enough

Prince Harry has welcomed LA's glamorous style agenda with open arms. After recently donning Dior to court, his latest outing back home in the UK for the WellChild Awards 2023 proves that Hollywood Harry is here to stay, and we are absolutely here for it.

The Duke of Sussex is the patron of WellChild, a UK children’s charity which supports ill children and young people to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

“Tonight, we meet to celebrate the tremendous strength and spirit of children and young people across the UK and the individuals who are transforming at home care for thousands,” Harry said in his speech, “Your collective stories of strength, compassion and perseverance are inspiring to not only those in this room, but many far and wide. You have set the bar and raised it time and time again, and I am so humbled to stand before you as I strive to convey your impact in words.”

© Tristan Fewings Harry wore a tie from French luxury label Hermès

For the celebratory occasion, Harry put his best fashion foot forward and wore single breasted navy suit with the “Tie 7 Maillons Trombone Twillbi tie” from French luxury label Hermès, in hues of blue that perfectly complemented his two-piece. The hand-sewn silk tie features the brand's famous links crossed under and over each other to form 'H' motifs (apt considering the Prince's name...).

We know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fans of the designer label - they sent interiors fans into a frenzy when the Hermès Avalon blanket appeared in the back of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and people were desperate to get their hands on the cult-adored throw.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images Prince Harry arriving at WellChild Awards

Fashion fans noticed Harry’s style changing since leaving the UK in 2020 with Meghan Markle. Though he’s always been a style icon for both smart and street-style, he’s adopted a less stringent, more laid back agenda, with the odd designer gem peeking through.

In March when Harry testified as part of his civil action lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy, the 38-year-old wore a white shirt from his wife's favourite luxury fashion label Dior, which boasted a miniature 18kt gold bee embroidered on the bottom.

He’s taken a leaf out of Meghan's style book, and it’s impeccable.