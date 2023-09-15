Princess Beatrice wore the cool-girl accessory that all fashion editors love to Vogue World 2023

The stylish royal stepped out at the event with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice’s 2023 wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Suffice to say we’ve been captivated by her style transformation over recent years: from uber-feminine silhouettes to styling up some of the biggest trends of the moment (take her Zara jacket and Chanel two-tone flats moment earlier this summer), the 35-year-old is officially a royal go-to for style inspiration.

For the second time this week, Beatrice has left us mesmerised with an incredible cool-girl floral frock. She attended Vogue's star-studded Vogue World event on Thursday in London, and proved why she’s officially one of the most stylish royals on the planet.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's dress featured built-in gloves

She graced the red carpet with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing the most elegant dress adorned with a dainty yellow floral print from Richard Quinn. Her incredible long-sleeved gown featured flattering ruching across the body, a belted waist, a pleated midi skirt and an elegant cape that draped to the hem of her dress.

She paired it with patent black court heels, dazzling diamond drop earrings and a bright red satin lip to amp up the glam.

The pièce de résistance of her impeccable look was a pair of sinky black gloves that were built into the sleeve of her dress. The outfit from Richard Quinn’s ready to wear Fall 2023 collection put a contemporary spin on the classic opera glove, and it had us utterly captivated. To make her look slightly more relaxed for the after party at the George Club, Beatrice slipped the gloves off and tucked her sleeves up. Clever.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer She removed the gloves and tucked her sleeves up later in the evening

Using gloves to add a splash of elegance to a look has been a fashionista favourite styling hack in 2023. In one of her most memorable red carpet looks ever, the Princess of Wales kick started the trend back in February when she wore an ethereal white gown with striking black arm-length gloves to the BAFTAs.

Lily James also wore them to the Met Gala this year, whilst Barbara Palvin wore a stunning ivory satin pair for her wedding to Dylan Sprouse in July.

It's the most effortless way to add a touch of cool-girl glam to an outfit, and Princess Beatrice proved her fashion prowess with her stylish accessory.