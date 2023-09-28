Jodie Turner-Smith wore the most daring Paris Fashion Week outfit ever

Jodie Turner-Smith, has become the byword for fashion-forward elegance. The British actress and model made yet another striking statement as she graced the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The wife of fellow actor Joshua Jackson turned heads and captured the spotlight with her daring ensemble, showcasing a bold and unapologetic approach to style. For the high-profile affair, Jodie donned a sleek black bodysuit, which left no room for subtlety. The bodysuit, designed to tightly hug her figure, displayed her confidence and unapologetic attitude towards fashion. It was a bold choice, leaving trousers behind, to focus on her silhouette.

© Getty Jodie Turner-Smith at the Balmain show

Complementing the look was a black saucer hat, perched perfectly atop her head, adding an avant-garde touch to the ensemble. The hat not only added height but also a sense of intrigue to her overall look, hinting at her innate sense of sartorial drama.

Parisian evenings can be quite chilly during the late September shows so to complete the ensemble, the White Noise star enveloped herself in an oversized textured coat. The outerwear added complexity to her otherwise monochromatic outfit, providing a visual contrast that drew even more attention to her presence.

© Getty Jodie tried the 'no trousers' trend of AW23

Throughout the 2023 awards season, Jodie's red carpet fashion was nothing short of extraordinary. Her unique and stylish choices left a lasting impression on all of us. From her captivating crystal freckles at the BAFTAs to her stunning harlequin-patterned gown at the Oscars, she consistently wowed us with her fashion prowess. Although awards season has concluded, Jodie continues to maintain her impeccable style, proving that she hasn't missed a beat.

Jodie Turner-Smith's attendance at the Balmain show demonstrated her ability to effortlessly blend confidence, daring style, and sophistication. As a style icon and trailblazer, we can’t wait to see the rest of her PFW looks.