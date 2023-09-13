Autumn dress trends to have on your radar for AW23

These are the need-to-know styles to shop this season…

Autumn has stealthily crept into focus and with it comes a bumper crop of new trends for fashion fans to sink their teeth into.

The weather change calls for a wardrobe reset in line with the February runways, and for dress lovers, we come bearing excellent news.

Classic knitted midis and warm earthy tones remain relevant for day-to-today wear, but if you're on the hunt for a super wearable trend to adopt into your autumn repertoire, moody florals (the edgier older sister to spring's cheery blooms) are virtually omnipresent.

Designers also brought a real injection of party energy, prompting us to count down the days until December. (Too many, before you ask.) Highlights included sequin sheers at Giambattista Valli and liquid metals at Proenza Schouler.

How we chose the pieces

We combed through AW23 runway galleries and picked out looks that both spoke to us and showcased some of the season's hottest trends. After scouring the internet's top fashion sites, we then selected dresses considering style, price point and quality, to help you incorporate the trend into your own wardrobe.

Hello! Fashion shares the autumn dress trends to have on your radar:

Underwear as outerwear

© Spotlight Ester Manas, Bally, Nensi Dojaka AW23

The trend

Visible lingerie is still alive and kicking, and this season, designers are encouraging us to embrace the trend in little black dress form. Lace trims and sheer ruching combine to create sultry slips and skirts that are far too wearable to stay hidden.

Style advice

Lace Georgette Dress - Zara

For a gentle entry into the trend, consider Zara's georgette midi. The silhouette has a beautiful, relaxed line and the soft lace appliqué feels simultaneously intricate and interesting. The see-through effect will naturally take centre stage, team yours with glossy boots and a black wool oversized coat.

Moody florals

© Spotlight Balenciaga, Richard Quinn, Erdem AW23

The trend

Bright blooms have taken a darker turn for autumn, with labels such as Di Pesta, Richard Quinn, Caroline Herrera, Elie Saab all showcasing moodier iterations of the print classic. Look out for pieces with a black base colour, infused with a gently gothic air.

Style advice

Avalon Claudia Floral Print High Neck Prairie Dress – Laura Ashley x Joanie

Featuring delicate sprays of roses and buds, Joanie's Avalon dress is a celebration of British heritage. The high-neck design is part of the brand's whimsical, cottagecore-esque collection with print pioneer Laura Ashley. The silhouette-enhancing waistband allows for a flattering shape and the piece would look great alongside lace-up boots - I'm thinking Whistles' Dahlias if you're looking to fully commit to the prairie vibe.

Sheer delight

© Spotlight Proenza Schouler, Giambattista Valli, Emilia Wickstead AW23

The trend

See-through meshes and chiffons flowed down the runways yet again for AW23, often laced with interesting textural details such as shirring, ruffles and sequins. Party season literally couldn't come sooner.

Rhinestone-embellished Chainmail Maxi Dress – Amy Lynn

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Paco Rabanne, Amy Lynn presents an excellent, more affordable alternative. This chainmail maxi is the disco darling's idea of heaven – complete with scintillating rhinestones and a daring thigh slit. Team yours with gold platforms and a wash of highlighter across your cheekbones.

Flowy volume

© Spotlight Loewe, Paco Rabanne, Giorgio Armani AW23

The trend

With a faintly 'Grecian goddess' air, the soft, flowy silhouette is the perfect relaxed dress shape for autumn and it looks truly divine in lustrous silks and satins. Take your style cues from Loewe and Paco Rabanne and amp up a minimalist maxi for party season via a glitzy brooch.

Style advice

Draped Cap-sleeve Midi Dress – Cos

In a luxe deep caramel hue, this piece by Cos will be your season saviour. Crafted from fluid satin, the strong shoulder silhouette and flowy pleats act as a stylish focal point. Style it with suede knee-high boots for the office and metallic platforms for afters.

Hourglass silhouette

© Spotlight Ermanno Scervino, Versace, Jason Wu AW23

The trend

Nipped in waists and accentuated hips were out in full force, with many designers celebrating the hourglass silhouette. Boned corsets and exaggerated hip volume are going to be key for creating that retro, ultra-feminine shape.

Style advice

Esteli crossover-strap satin dress – 16Arlington

16Arlington's gleamy green midaxi is artfully cut on the bias for an ultra-flattering fit across your stomach, inspired by corsetry. The mid-weight satin piece features an elegant bodice and minimalist crossover straps. Style yours with crystal-embellished slingbacks.

Molten metals

© Spotlight Proenza Schouler, Giambattista Valli, Emilia Wickstead AW23

The trend

Liquid-like metallics streamed down the runway at the likes of Dries van Noten, Dolce & Gabbana and Proenza Schouler among others. Flashy silvers and Midas-esque golds will stand you in excellent stead for party season.

Style advice

Cutout Metallic Knitted Maxi Dress – Patbo

Handcrafted by a band of skilled female artisans, this piece by PatBO is infused with shimmery threads and has a beautiful, slightly Studio 54-esque energy. The backless design feels statement and fresh, and the central gold shell is a nice touch. Style yours with minimalist metallic sandals.