Paris Hilton has expanded her family six months after welcoming her son, Phoenix, and introduced the new addition on Thursday.

The 42-year-old beamed in a video shared on Instagram as she welcomed an adorable puppy into her home. What makes the chihuahua's arrival even more special is the fact he is related to her beloved dog, Harajuku, who died in May.

Sharing a carousel of photos of her and her new pooch surrounded by Paris' large brood of pets, she penned: "Welcoming the newest addition to the @HiltonPets family! He's so adorable! What should we name him?!"

She later shared a clip of her welcoming the as-yet-unnamed pup into her lavish home and revealed the sweet connection between him and Harajuku. Paris said: "Hey everyone, meet the newest addition to the Hilton pets family, this is my little guy. As you all know I recently lost Harajuku [expletive] she was my 23-year-old chihuahua.

"I miss her and love her so much and Gus reminds me so much of her. His mom is actually Harajuku's cousin so I'm so happy to have Harajuku's little nephew. We love you."

Captioning the video, the mom-of-one added: "Absolutely in love with my new puppy from @FouFouPuppies. He is so adorable and sweet!

"So special that he's actually related to my angel Harajuku [expletive] who passed earlier this year. It's like having a little piece of her still here with me. What should I name my new baby?"

Alongside sharing their name suggestions for the dog, Paris' followers were quick to share their joy over her new family member. "He's the cutest…love those ears. Very special he's HBs cousin!! Enjoy him."

A second said: "Awwww!!! So special they found HB's cousin." A third added: "Awww, he's so sweet! I got tears. Congratulations!!"

Paris – who welcomed her and her husband, Carter Reum's first baby, Phoenix, via surrogacy in January 2023 – was distraught when Harajuku died and said at the time she was in "immense pain".

Paying tribute to the chihuahua, who she described as "family", alongside a carousel of images of her and the pooch over the years, Paris penned at the time: "Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku [expletive].

"For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber."

Paris added: "Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.

"From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears."

She concluded: "Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved.

"You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen."