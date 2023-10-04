Anne Hathaway just wore the most bizarre denim corset suit of all time

Anne Hathaway really is in her It-girl style era and we’re completely obsessed with every moment of it.

We could list off a plethora of The Devil Wears Prada actress' most iconic looks over the last few years quicker than Miranda Priestly (her poker-faced magazine editor played by Meryl Streep in the movie) could say “That’s all”.

On October 3, the Princess Diaries protagonist might just have topped all of the impeccable outfits that came before, when she stepped out at the Good Morning America studios in New York wearing a denim corset suit that is living in our minds rent-free.

© Raymond Hall Anne Hathaway at the Good Morning America studios in New York

Anne wore the Wool and Denim Bustier Blazer from Australian designer Dion Lee which, like much of the eponymous designer's clothing, defies the boundaries of conventional fashion. Anne's jacket featured traditional shoulder pads and lapels, but put the coolest spin on classic tailoring with a structured denim bustier at the bodice.

She paired it with the matching tailored, straight-leg wool trousers which boasted a jean-like denim waistband.

The stellar suit makes 2022/23’s beloved visible underwear/peeking boxers trend formal occasion-appropriate with an elevated, more demure approach that still has the same exposedlayering effect.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Anne wore a corset-inspired tailored suit by Dion Lee

Anne finished off the look with chunk peep-toe platforms and the ultimate It-girl accessory - cat-eye sunglasses.

The 40-year-old actress, Versace poster girl and all-around style muse has become an icon ever since her Barbiecore appearance at the Valentino show. From appearing next to Anna Wintour coincidentally dressed just like budding journalist Andy Sachs at the Michael Kors AW22 show, to her padded pearl Valentino dress at the 60th New York Film Festival and the sparkly velvet mini dress by Gucci that featured a blue PVC bustier with cut-out detailing across her chest at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Her impeccable looks have been non-stop.

Suffice to say we’re utterly obsessed with her current style agenda.