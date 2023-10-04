Anne Hathaway just gave her iconic Barbiecore moment a dazzling cool-girl makeover

Anne Hathaway’s current style file is honestly all we can think about.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has spotted a slew of unbelievably impressive outfits recently, which all started with her iconic Barbiecore moment at Valentino’s Haute Couture AW22 show last July.

On October 3, the 40-year-old wore yet another glittery pink dress, giving her Barbie-approved aesthetic a cool-girl makeover.

MORE: Anne Hathaway just wore the most bizarre denim corset suit of all time

READ: Anne Hathaway is a Versace girl now and just wore the ultimate leather corset to prove it

© Gotham Anne wore a sequin dress from The Attico

The actress stepped out in New York for a screening of She Came to Me wearing a figure-hugging, sequin midi dress from The Attico which featured an elegant sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice, and dazzling all-over embellishments.

Anne gave her signature pink look a trend-led twsit, pairing it with mesh, crystal-embellished court heels - two styles dominating the sartorial sphere right now, a diamante clutch bag and a cropped denim jacket.

© Raymond Hall She paired it with embellished shoes and a denim jacket

Incase you missed her first ensemble (if so, where have you been?), she looked phenomenal in a dazzling long-sleeved mini dress featuring a high neckline, bustier ruffles and all-over sequins.

MORE: Anne Hathaway wore the most surprising hair accessory at the 2023 Met Gala, and you probably didn’t notice

READ: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra: The unmissable high jewellery moments from Bulgari's Venice soirée

© Ernesto Ruscio Anne's iconic Valentino look

She completed the look with a pair of bright pink Valentino platform pumps in a fluorescent hue, and a small pink leather handbag.

Anne's second captivating pink ensemble comes just hours after she donned the coolest denim corset suit to appear on Good Morning America on the same day.

She wore the Denim Bustier blazer and trousers set from Australian designer Dion Lee which featured traditional shoulder pads and lapels, but put the coolest spin on classic tailoring with a structured denim bustier at the bodice. She paired it with the matching tailored, straight-leg wool trousers which boasted a jean-like denim waistband.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Anne wore the coolest corset suit just hours before her Attico dress

We're officially associating October 3 with Anne Hathaway instead of Mean Girls from this day forward.