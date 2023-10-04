Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway just gave her iconic Barbiecore moment a dazzling cool-girl makeover

The Devil Wears Prada actress attended a screening of She Came to Me in New York

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Anne Hathaway’s current style file is honestly all we can think about.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has spotted a slew of unbelievably impressive outfits recently, which all started with her iconic Barbiecore moment at Valentino’s Haute Couture AW22 show last July.

On October 3, the 40-year-old wore yet another glittery pink dress, giving her Barbie-approved aesthetic a cool-girl makeover.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Anne Hathaway attends a screening for "She Came to Me" at The Metrograph in the Lower East Side on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham
Anne wore a sequin dress from The Attico

The actress stepped out in New York for a screening of She Came to Me wearing a figure-hugging, sequin midi dress from The Attico which featured an elegant sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice, and dazzling all-over embellishments.

Anne gave her signature pink look a trend-led twsit, pairing it with mesh, crystal-embellished court heels - two styles dominating the sartorial sphere right now, a diamante clutch bag and a cropped denim jacket.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Anne Hathaway attends a screening for "She Came to Me" at The Metrograph on the Lower East Side on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
She paired it with embellished shoes and a denim jacket

Incase you missed her first ensemble (if so, where have you been?), she looked phenomenal in a dazzling long-sleeved mini dress featuring a high neckline, bustier ruffles and all-over sequins.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, at Piazza Di Spagna 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)© Ernesto Ruscio
Anne's iconic Valentino look

She completed the look with a pair of bright pink Valentino platform pumps in a fluorescent hue, and a small pink leather handbag.

Anne's second captivating pink ensemble comes just hours after she donned the coolest denim corset suit to appear on Good Morning America on the same day.

She wore the Denim Bustier blazer and trousers set from Australian designer Dion Lee which featured traditional shoulder pads and lapels, but put the coolest spin on classic tailoring with a structured denim bustier at the bodice. She paired it with the matching tailored, straight-leg wool trousers which boasted a jean-like denim waistband. 

Anne Hathaway is seen on October 03, 2023 in New York City.© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin
Anne wore the coolest corset suit just hours before her Attico dress

We're officially associating October 3 with Anne Hathaway instead of Mean Girls from this day forward.

