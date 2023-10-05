Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn lead the glamour at Charlotte Tilbury's lavish Parisian holiday party

Subscribe

Subscribe

Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn lead the glamour at Charlotte Tilbury's lavish holiday campaign party

The make-up artist held a opulent soirée in Paris to celebrate the launch of her beauty campaign starring Elton John

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Jourdan Dunn, Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss attend the Global unveiling of Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Campaign at Club Magic on October 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Charlotte Tilbury)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

Paris Fashion Week may have ended on Tuesday, but that hasn’t stopped some of the globe’s most glamorous A-listers from continuing to party in the French capital.

Beauty industry icon Charlotte Tilbury hosted a lavish bash to celebrate her 2023 holiday campaign (is it really that time of year again already?) which this year includes none other than Elton John. The guest list was as opulent as her latest collection, with guests including Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn stepping out in style and providing two radically different, yet equally commendable party season outfit aesthetics.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Jourdan Dunn, Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss attend the Global unveiling of Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Campaign at Club Magic on October 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Charlotte Tilbury)© Kristy Sparow
Jourdan Dunn, Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss

Supermodel and Tilbury’s long-term best friend Kate Moss wore an ultra-sophisticated black maxi dress with romantic sheer sleeves. 

The patternless, ankle-skimming fitted dress silhouette is a Kate signature, and the delicate sleeves with light embellishments added a touch of interest to her effortlessly chic look. She paired the dress with sky-high peep-toe platforms and the ‘Rock Star Bag’ from the holiday collection - the limited-edition bag embellished with a star print design is part of the ‘Rocket’ products within the collection, which support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury leave the Ritz Hotel before heading to Club Magic to celebrate the Global unveiling of Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Campaign on October 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Charlotte Tilbury)© Pierre Suu
Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury

Jourdan on the other hand went for a fitted mini dress with a hint of 1920s flapper feel. The model wore an asymmetrical lavender mini dress with dazzling fringing, an all-over glittery fabric and a statement butterfly on the torso.

Jourdan Dunn is seen arriving at the Charlotte Tilbury makeup club party on October 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Jourdan Dunn

Dunn pulled out all the stops with her show-stopping mini which was given a playful edge with the Y2K-approved butterfly motif. She paired it with embellished heels and the same Charlotte Tilbury clutch bag worn by Kate.

Alongside Kate and Jourdan, Elton John stars in the new Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Collection campaign, and sings Steps Into Christmas in the ad. 

The excitement for party season starts now.

Other topics

More Fashion

See more