Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn lead the glamour at Charlotte Tilbury's lavish holiday campaign party

Paris Fashion Week may have ended on Tuesday, but that hasn’t stopped some of the globe’s most glamorous A-listers from continuing to party in the French capital.

Beauty industry icon Charlotte Tilbury hosted a lavish bash to celebrate her 2023 holiday campaign (is it really that time of year again already?) which this year includes none other than Elton John. The guest list was as opulent as her latest collection, with guests including Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn stepping out in style and providing two radically different, yet equally commendable party season outfit aesthetics.

© Kristy Sparow Jourdan Dunn, Charlotte Tilbury and Kate Moss

Supermodel and Tilbury’s long-term best friend Kate Moss wore an ultra-sophisticated black maxi dress with romantic sheer sleeves.

The patternless, ankle-skimming fitted dress silhouette is a Kate signature, and the delicate sleeves with light embellishments added a touch of interest to her effortlessly chic look. She paired the dress with sky-high peep-toe platforms and the ‘Rock Star Bag’ from the holiday collection - the limited-edition bag embellished with a star print design is part of the ‘Rocket’ products within the collection, which support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

© Pierre Suu Kate Moss and Charlotte Tilbury

Jourdan on the other hand went for a fitted mini dress with a hint of 1920s flapper feel. The model wore an asymmetrical lavender mini dress with dazzling fringing, an all-over glittery fabric and a statement butterfly on the torso.

© MEGA Jourdan Dunn

Dunn pulled out all the stops with her show-stopping mini which was given a playful edge with the Y2K-approved butterfly motif. She paired it with embellished heels and the same Charlotte Tilbury clutch bag worn by Kate.

Alongside Kate and Jourdan, Elton John stars in the new Charlotte Tilbury Holiday Collection campaign, and sings Steps Into Christmas in the ad.

The excitement for party season starts now.