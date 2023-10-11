Meghan Markle's latest off-the-shoulder outfit referenced a classic Kendall Jenner style moment

On Tuesday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a conference organised by the Archewell Foundation, discussing how the internet and social media are affecting young people’s mental health. .

Meghan (naturally) looked effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing an ivory two-piece from Altuzarra - a serene choice befitting for the day’s theme. The wool off-the-shoulder top featured an oversized, statement fold which gave Meghan’s go-to neckline a contemporary makeover and added interest to her staple wide-leg trouser silhouette.

© Getty Meghan expressed her concerns about social media and the internet

The elegant suit elevated the classic cream trouser suit, and is the most increible autumn-approved ‘quiet luxury’ outfit we've witnessed so far this season. She paired it with her trusty Aquazurra pumps and emerald and sapphire dangle stud earrings. Alongside reminding us of plenty of Meghan’s iconic bedazzling bardot moments, the ultra-chic wintery white look was reminiscent of Kendall Jenner’s iconic 2018 Met Gala look, proving the timelessness of an all-white outfit.

The supermodel and Kardashian-Jenner sister oozed elegance in a custom Off-White, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit featuring a corset bodice, flared trousers and lace gloves.

© Jackson Lee Kendall Jenner wore a similar Off-White jumpsuit to the Met Gala 2018

Kendall too opted for an updo but used dramatic sparkle earrings to amp up the glam whilst Meghan’s opulent yet subtle earrings made little fuss. Bardot necklines are the stylish Duchess’ go-to neckline, and it's an easy styling hack to give any outfit an elegant, romantic touch.

Perhaps her most memorable was the show-stopping asymmetrical Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Ripple of Hope Awards earlier this year, which she paired with black court pumps, a Givenchy satin clutch and Princess Diana's Aquamarine ring.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

At the Invictus Games 2022, she made headlines in a cream Khaite bodysuit which she teamed with sleek fitted trousers and a glamorous pair of mesh Manolo Blahnik heels.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks on stage during the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony

In 2018, the Duchess wore a pale pink dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travels down The Mall in a horse drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour 2018

Meghan's elegant bardot wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.