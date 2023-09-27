Travis Kelce breaks his silence on weekend with Taylor Swift

The Era’s Tour songstress is rumored to be dating the Kansas City Chiefs icon

Kansas City Chiefs icon, Travis Kelce, recently broke his silence about his sensational weekend with music diva Taylor Swift, tantalizing fans with snippets of their rendezvous while keeping the full story under wraps for a bit longer.

Travis and his elder brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, co-host a podcast titled 'New Heights.'

A snippet from this podcast hit social media this Tuesday, instantly creating waves. Jason initiates the conversation, saying: “We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we’ve got to talk about it.”

Travis, with a hint of humor, replies: “My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason, I know this.”

© Instagram Travis Kelce broke his silence

The brief clip then escalates with Jason inquiring: “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” leaving fans hanging on Travis’s laughter and anticipating the full episode, slated for release on Wednesday.

The Travis-Taylor alliance has been the talk of the town since Taylor, 33, graced The Arrowhead Stadium to witness Travis in action for the Chiefs, following rumored dating links. Ironically, Taylor, donned in a red-and-white Chiefs jersey, had previously been a fervent Eagles fan, Jason’s team.

© Kansas City Star Singer Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago with the mother of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce

With Taylor in the stands next to Travis's mom, Donna, Travis didn’t disappoint, scoring a touchdown leading to the Chiefs, the last season's Super Bowl champions, triumphing over the Chicago Bears 41-10.

A visibly excited Taylor was seen cheering, seemingly yelling "let's [expletive] go," celebrating Travis’s third-quarter touchdown reception. Travis showcased a stellar performance, leading the Chiefs with seven catches for 69 yards.

Jason Kelce comments on romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Post the riveting game, the rumored couple was spotted exiting the stadium together, their camaraderie becoming the subject of intense fan speculation and excitement.

The frenzy heightened when fans spotted them cruising around Kansas City in Travis's vintage convertible. Social media buzzed with fans comparing the duo’s public appearance to the American equivalent of the Royal Wedding, adding a regal touch to their emerging friendship or possibly, romance.

© Kansas City Star Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watched the game with pop superstar Taylor Swift, center

Travis, 33, initially reached out to Swift during her ‘Eras’ tour in Kansas City, earlier in the summer. On his podcast, he shared his attempt to extend a friendship bracelet featuring his phone number to the songstress, a gesture that didn’t materialize.

"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal,” Travis admitted, expressing his initial disappointment.

Fast-forwarding a few months, the tables seem to have turned, with Travis seemingly having gained Taylor's camaraderie.