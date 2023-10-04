Taylor Swift just had a Princess Diana street style moment and we're obsessed

What does Taylor Swift have in common with the late Princess Diana? Other than being the ‘people’s princess’ of course.

An excellent off-duty style agenda.

T-Swift has already proven her worth as a street style muse once this week when she cheered on her rumoured boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, wearing a pair of embellished jorts and a tight black long-sleeve t-shirt. She's a certified fashion girlie, and from cowgirlcore to preppy 2010s ensembles, she's incredibly well-versed in the sartorial department.

© Raymond Hall Taylor Swift in New York on Tuesday

Yesterday Taylor upped her game and stepped out in New York wearing the ultimate Lady Di street style outfit, proving that not only is she on trend with the other It-girls of 2023, but Diana's style will never waver.

The 22 singer wore a navy blue, oversized graphic t-shirt with a pair of black biker shorts, dad shoe-approved New Balance trainers and an ecru cap from New York-born brand Still Here.

© Getty Diana's style is copied for every style of dressing

Though the late Princess Diana had many off-duty styling hacks, cycling shorts worn under a relaxed-fitting jumper or t-shirt is arguably her most iconic. Diana also championed wearing the classic cap in her street style looks - most notably when she paired it with a blazer, paving the way for combining tailored layers with relaxed clothing - another style loved by fashionistas and influencers alike in 2023.

© Tim Graham Diana championed off-duty baseball caps

Alongside her street style still influencing the models of the moment like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Di's sartorial power has also proven to be popular with the next generation. The hashtag #princessdianastyle has over 69.6 million views on TikTok - the platform predominantly used by Gen Z's.

Off the streets and onto the runway, Simon Porte Jacquemus showcased his Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Château de Versailles in July this year and explained the whole collection was inspired by Lady Di, "Jacquemus' latest collection was all based on references from her most iconic style moments, such as the sapphire and pearl triple strand necklace that she wore with her revenge dress," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon.

The magnitude of Diana's style influence is unprecedented, and Taylor Swift nodding to her affluent style is everything we needed to see today.