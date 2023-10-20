Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez twin in matching jeans for girls night out

Thursday night in Los Angeles can only mean one thing... It’s girls night.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, two of the music industry's most iconic figures, were spotted having a stylish night out at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on October 19. The longtime friends’ bond was forged in the whirlwind of celebrity dating circles back in 2008 (they dated Jonas brothers Nick and Joe) and they seemed to relish the opportunity to catch up and share some quality time together.

Taylor, who has been working with stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, donned a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, sporting wide-leg blue jeans paired with a white sheer top over a black tank top. Her blonde locks were casually gathered into a claw clip, and she accentuated her look with a touch of her signature red lipstick. Selena Gomez, opted for a similarly understated look, donning matching boyfriend jeans, a black top, a coat, and white sandals. With her dark hair pulled into a neat ponytail, Selena showcased her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

© MEGA Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted at Sushi Park

Loose fitted denim and boyfriend jeans have effortlessly become a wardrobe staple, celebrated for their undeniable style and comfort. Their relaxed fit is key; they can be dressed up with heels and a blazer for a polished look or paired with sneakers and a casual tee for an effortlessly cool ensemble. With a timeless silhouette that flatters various body types, boyfriend jeans exude confidence and a sense of cool.

This encounter marked a rare moment for the pair, especially for Swift, who has been busy with her Eras International tour. Despite her hectic schedule, she took a brief break to enjoy dinner with close friends.

The Willow singer's recent public relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce (whose style game has in itself been a delightful surprise for us Swifties) has kept her busy, but on this particular night, she chose the company of her girl-squad. Who needs a boyfriend when you have boyfriend jeans?