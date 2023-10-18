Millie Bobby Brown's go-to lipstick choice is totally unexpected

Millie Bobby Brown is the name on everybody's lips this year.

From her brand Florence By Mills expansion into perfumery to posing as the cover girl for Glamour's Women of The Year, in 2023 she has cemented her place in the fashion and beauty industry and we are in awe.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actress' influence is stratospheric, so it's fair to say that when Millie makes a personal beauty statement, Gen-Zs listen (take her 70s hair transformation, for example).

Her current lipstick of choice is totally unexpected for the autumn/winter season, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's TikTok's next big beauty trend...

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown looks almost unrecognisable with new hair extensions

READ: Millie Bobby Brown is engaged and she wore the perfect proposal outfit

As part of Florence By Mills’ 'Wildly Me' challenge, Millie answered the question “wear a new lip colour for the day”. She pouted her lips at the camera and said “This is my lip colour” showing off a bright neon pink matte lip hue.

Though deeper reds browns and classic nude hues are those we're more familiar with seeing in the winter, Millie’s bright pink hue added a touch of cheerfulness to her pastel purple crochet vest. She paired the look with Y2K-approved silver hoop earrings.

One user commented: "Mills new lip color is slaying" whilst another said "Doing it in school tomorrow" and "Obsessed with the lip colour."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a tie-dye maxi for day out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Though only 19, she launched her majorly successful wellness brand Florence By Mills when she was just 15 in 2019. Successfully cracking a relatively untapped market, its products are aimed at young skincare fans who want affordable products that are clean and cruelty-free.

Fast forward to 2023 and the brand has covered everything from face masks to cream blushers, and earlier this year launched its debut perfume.

In an interview with Allure, she explains she started her brand because: "I don't know anything about beauty and skin care,."

"That's why I created this. I'm going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don't know about because we're young."

She’s refusing to let go of summer’s Barbiecore phenomenon and we’re totally on board.