Kim Kardashian looks almost unrecognisable with razor-thin eyebrows

The Skims founder's new look is seriously unexpected…

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a spot of beauty experimentation, and her latest look is one of her most daring yet.

Trading in her usual flowy curtain of dark locks in favour of a seriously unexpected buzzcut, Kim looked so different in a series of striking portraits for the cover of biannual style publication CR Fashion Book.

Featuring on the magazine's 10th anniversary issue, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur rocked another beauty trend alongside her bold crop – skinny brows.

Harking back to the razor-thin style that dominated during the 1990s, Kim's brows completely redefined her face, contributing to a categorically stunning set of images.

Skinny brows were all the rage ahead of the millennium, prompting a generation of beauty obsessives to pluck their arches into super slim styles.

Worlds away from the current thick, feathery shapes that are reigning supreme in 2023, Kim's brows looked edgy and statement, and paired perfectly with her lived-in aesthetic.

The main image saw Kim rocking a grubby ribbed tank top with cat-eye frames and fans were quick to compare her to Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, with some even drawing parallels between her super short crop and that of her ex Ye West's (formerly known as Kanye) new wife Bianca Censori.

The 42-year-old reminisced about being part of the magazine's rich history and highlighted that a decade after she originally worked alongside its editor Carine Roitfeld, she is still inspired by her unique outlook.

"CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. @nadialeecohen. Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook" Kim captioned her post.

Skinny brows and buzzcuts? Kim is our current favourite beauty trend trailblazer…