Mia Regan just wore a Victoria Beckham signature shoe that Fashion Editors love

The only thing we’ve been able to talk about this week is the Beckham clan thanks to the release of David’s four-part docu-series on Netflix and their unsurprisingly chic outfits sported at the premiere in London on Tuesday.

We continue to talk about their impeccable style choices thanks to Mia Regan - the Gen-Z style muse and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham - who stepped out at Harrods last night to celebrate the relaunch of the department store’s iconic Dining Hall hosted by Stanley Tucci, and wore the court shoe that we’re officially lusting over for autumn-winter 2023.

Mia wore dark denim, wide-leg jeans with a flared hem and a relaxed fit, giving the feel of a contemporary 70s silhouette. She paired it with a brownish-grey jumper left loose and a grey vintage-inspired leather jacket.

© Dave Benett Mia Regan at the Harrods Dining Hall relaunch

The pièce de resistance of her muted look was a pair of leopard print court shoes with a black cap at the toe. Mia’s heels proved the power of statement accessories and gave her minimalistic look an edge.

Though animal print is typically perhaps more sporty spice than posh spice, leopard is actually a VB signature, which is of course always incorporated into an outfit in the chicest way possible.

© Alex Moss Victoria Beckham in 2013

Victoria has had a few notable animal nrint shoe moments - first in 2013. She captured attention when visiting David in Paris wearing a classic all-black ensemble consisting of skinny jeans, a satin blouse and a longline, relaxed fitting coat which she paired with court shoes almost identical to Mia's.

She also turned heads in 2019 when the iconic ‘Jasmine Thigh High Knit Boot in Leopard Print' first appeared on the runway in her eponymous fashion brand’s AW19 collection - a peep toe sock boot that was one of her most iconic ‘love it or hate it’ pieces.

Mia wearing a statement leopard print shoe in 2023 proves how the patterned heel can add interest to a minimalistic look but not be too overpowering.

Once again the model is influencing our fashion wishlists.