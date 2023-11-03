Princess Kate's affordable earrings are bang on trend for 2023

On Thursday the Princess of Wales proved her fashion prowess once again, wearing an autumnal outdoors outfit we can't get enough of.

For an outing in Moray, Scotland as part of her Shaping Us campaign, the stylish royal wore a quintessentially British Burberry jacket paired with flared jeans and brown leather boots. But what you may not have noticed was her dainty, affordable earrings that are so on trend for autumn 2023.

© Getty The Princess wore a stylish Burberry jacket

Beneath her voluminous, bouncy tresses, Kate wore the £95 Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoop earrings from jewellery label Spells of Love - a pair of gold hoops which feature a removable garnet gemstone.

Garnet is an intense red stone that "represents love, friendship, trust and commitment. It is said to balance energy, brings passion and is considered the lucky stone for love," according to the brand's website.

© WPA Pool The princess wore a dainty pair of gold and red earrings

Famous fashion-forward faces have consistently proved that red is the colour of the moment this A/W season. From Hailey Bieber in her 'strawberry girl' strapless mini dress to Alexa Chung in cheugy red jeans and Princess Kate herself, who wore a high street blazer in a fiery crimson hue in September.

© Getty Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh and Alexa Chung

During a family portage session at a local specialist centre in Kent, Princess Kate stepped out in a red textured double-breasted blazer from Zara, Her tailored tweed jacket featured bold yet timeless gold buttons. She paired it with black straight-leg trousers, pointed black suede ballet flats from Boden and another pair of Spells of Love gold hoops.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a fiery red Zara blazer in September

Though the stylish royal made a statement with her effortlessly chic red blazer, her latest pair of earrings perfectly demonstrate how to subtly incorporate the trend into your fashion agenda.

As always, Princess Kate served up a look that proves her ability to blend timelessness with modernity.