Princess Kate's autumn jumper is giving major Parisian chic vibes

Today the Princess of Wales joined a meeting of ‘Dadvengers’ – a community for Dads and their children - as part of her Shaping Us campaign, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children’s earliest years.

Naturally, the stylish royal managed to turn a walk in the park into an effortlessly chic fashion moment, and her classic jumper oozed French girl glamour.

© Getty The Princess of Wales donned denim jeans and a striped top to join a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"

Schooling us in pulling together a modish ensemble for an autumnal walk, the princess wore a white and navy Breton-striped jumper with statement cuffs and a crew neck. She tucked it into a pair of dark straight-leg jeans, chunky boots and a khaki waterproof jacket left undone, allowing her classic jumper to peek through.

The addition of her Breton jumper elevated the typical walking ensemble, and provided the perfect balance of classic and contemporary.

Kate's love affair with the classic horizontal striped style is no secret (she owns at least three of the same marinière tops from British luxury label Me + Em) and who could blame her? The timeless design is the ultimate wardrobe staple.

Adored by fashion royalty and actual royalty alike, the traditionally navy and white striped clothing has become synonymous with all things Parisian. The princess has styled hers in a variety of ways all year round. From white tailored shorts to navy high-waisted trousers and skinny jeans, the stylish royal has proven on plenty of occasions that the 19th century style is extremely versatile.

© WPA Pool Her stylish Breton jumper is a wardrobe staple

Though the term ‘Parisian chic’ extends to crisp blouses, elegant tailoring and timeless ensembles that originate from anywhere, we do actually owe the French and in particular, Coco Chanel, for putting the style on our sartorial map.

The Breton has been worn by the French Navy, mariners and sea workers ever since it was first introduced in 1858. Though it’s disputable whether Coco Chanel introduced stripes into mainstream fashion or whether it was already a popular trend in France, she undoubtedly influenced its popularity as she incorporated the stripes into her 1917 nautical collection.

As always Kate donned a look that is as classic and timeless as it is modern, and we will absolutely be recreating it this autumn.