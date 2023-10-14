Victoria Beckham just broke the number one fashion rule about fishnet tights

Victoria Beckham stepped out with her husband David for date night earlier this week, and naturally the fashion designer’s outfit is everything we want and more for autumn 2023.

The 49-year-old doesn’t often stray too far away from her neutral-toned agenda, so when the former Spice Girl steps out in colour, we listen up. And for her mid-week dinner ensemble, she wore fishnet tights with the most unlikely pairing.

MORE: We over analysed Victoria Beckham's ‘Beckham’ Netflix series wardrobe

READ: Mia Regan just wore a Victoria Beckham signature shoe that Fashion Editors love

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria wore a red dress from her eponymous label

Her look had an air of gothic romance, wearing the Draped Lace Midi Dress In Poppy Red from her eponymous clothing label which featured a dramatic asymmetrical hem, ruching at the waist and flourishing material draping from the shoulder.

If the likes of Florence Pugh, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie and the Princess of Wales all wearing hues of crimson recently isn’t enough to put red at the top of your autumn wishlist, the hashtag #reddress has amassed over 1.7 billion views on TikTok.

She paired the look with satin red peep-toe heels and one of 2023’s autumn cool-girl accessories - see-through tights.

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria paired her look with fishnet tights and red peep-toe shoes

Last month Victoria made the case for lace patterned tights to celebrate the launch of her beauty label’s fragrance launch last week, whilst Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz both wore fishnets to her SS24 Paris Fashion Week show and Anne Hathaway used sheer tights to elevate a little black dress and suede slingbacks look.

Despite tights becoming a must-have for this season, wearing them with peep-toes and shoes of a different colour is an unusual pairing, but VB’s look proved how matching a shoe colour to an outfit adds some interest to a tights ensemble without looking mismatched.