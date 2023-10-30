Jennifer Lopez's striking green dress is 'plant parent' goals

We love nothing more than seeing our A-list counterparts doing exactly what we less-famous (hearsay your honour) people do on a Saturday night out with the gals. You’ll be happy to know that when it comes to a night out, we and Jennifer Lopez aren’t that different.

Last weekend the singer took to her own TikTok account to post a humorous video of her in a striking green dress, singing her own song Waiting For Tonight whilst dancing with what we can only ID as a Ravenea Rivularis Palm Plant (green thumbs correct me if i’m wrong please.)

Captioning the video “When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant… Waiting For Datenight #WaitingForTonight.” We couldn't help but feel connected to the two-time Grammy award-winning artist as dancing with a plant on a night out is something many of us can relate to.

MORE: Meghan Markle just broke this golden rule about horizontal stripes

READ: Jennifer Lopez oozes femininity in summer 2023's prettiest floral dress

If we can take a moment to look past the palm, it’s Jen’s metallic green dress that we’re obsessing over. Boasting a similar resemblance to the Versace silk chiffon dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards back in 2000, the form-fitting, plunging neckline gown was paired with matching matcha-coloured strappy heels. Complimenting her green glam ensemble was a classic nude lip, a smokey eye and tousled, effortless waves, a classic Lopez look if we’ve ever seen one.

If we know anything about Jenny from the block it’s that green is her colour. From the aforementioned Versace silk chiffon dress to her 2006 Academy Awards gown, JLo is often seen sporting the grassy tone, even on her days off.

JLo sporting tones of green both on and off the red carpet

If we can take anything from Jen’s weekend activities it's that no matter your status, absolutely no one is above having a dance floor boogie with a plant as a backup dancer. No one.