Taylor Swift Styles Sheer Tights With These Unexpected Heels

Taylor Swift is a bona fide heeled loafer girlie, and we very much approve.

The 33-year-old has undergone quite the style evolution over the course of her career, working with some of the most cutting-edge creatives to create some truly unforgettable looks.

But the Is It Over Now? singer is still devoted to some trusty staples, including a 90s footwear classic.

© Getty The star rocked a footwear favourite out on the streets of New York

The international pop star was wedded to heeled loafers throughout the 2010s, rocking them alongside skater skirts, knee-high socks and other key pieces that defined the decade.

And judging by Taylor's latest outfit, heeled loafers are overdue a revival.

© Getty Taylor opted for sheer tights alongside heeled loafers

Stepping out alongside pal and fellow singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams in New York's Lower East Side, the star turned to her faithful footwear style.

Sporting Sézane's 'Jessie' style in a timeless python print, Taylor proved the power of a chunky block heel.

© Getty The star was pictured out with fellow singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams

Her slip-ons had an air of preppy polish, especially alongside an oversized navy Gant double-breasted blazer and a crisp white pleated mini dress.

Her separates had a summery, slightly nautical air, but we love how the addition of tights and loafers allowed the look to transcend into autumn.

The lower half of her outfit starred a beautiful sheen, the glossy finish of her shoes working seamlessly in tandem with lustrous sheer tights to elongate the line of her leg.

The singer opted for an elegant deep green flag bag, Saint Laurent's 'Cassandra' style, featuring a luxe gold chain and a slick of her signature scarlet across her lips.